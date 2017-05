The number of Egyptians worldwide now stands at 101 million, including 8 million living abroad





File Photo: People shop at Al Ataba, a popular market in downtown Cairo, Egypt March 9, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)

Egypt’s population officially reached 93 million on Monday evening, according to a statement from the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) on Tuesday.



The new official population count brings the total number of Egyptians worldwide to 101 million, including 8 million living abroad.



In its statement, CAPMAS said that the population meter shows the number of Egyptians in Egypt at 93,044,937.



Of those, Cairo houses around 9,667,625 million, Giza 8,911,806 people, and Alexandria 5,027,786, it said.



In the Nile Delta governorate of Sharqiya the population now stands at 858,230, while North Sinai has 461,264 people.