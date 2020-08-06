/ Register

  • Thursday, August 6, 2020

Egypt’s new infrastructures. [2013-today]

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by ARCH٤R, Aug 6, 2020 at 5:51 PM.

  Aug 6, 2020 at 5:51 PM #1
    ARCH٤R

    Greetings,
    Egypt has been upgrading and building new infrastructures since 2013. I’ve made this thread to discuss them. I’d like this to be an interactive thread.
    For now allow me to tag some who can contribute to this;
    @Gomig-21 @HD Seeker-5000 @The SC @Abdelrahman
    Here are some unofficial social media outlets that share content about Egypt’s infrastructure;
    https://m.facebook.com/GreatEgyptOfficial/
    https://twitter.com/EgyProjects
    https://twitter.com/Egprojectsmap
    Eyes on;
    New El Alamein


    New El Mansoura


    New Galala


    A University in Galala
    https://youtu.be/sEJiI8O8o8g
    And last but most popular, the New Administrative Capital.
    https://youtu.be/AY-E4M_99BQ
    And the Sinai
    https://youtu.be/M-ZdRghFFtg
     
  Aug 6, 2020 at 6:42 PM #2
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    My friends these fancy brochures and clips dont mean any thing. The reality on the ground is terrible for the common folks, as the ELITE continue to plunder and enjoy their luxurious lifestyles.
     
  Aug 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM #3
    Gomig-21

    Very cool, thank you for the tag and the effort. Do you mean to tell me that all these amazing things have been going on in Egypt since Sisi took over? I thought he ruined the country? That was what some guy said on another thread and what certain.........people here think of him! Wow, so maybe he's been responsible for a lot of good things happening inside Egypt?! Isn't that something! :tup:

    @The SC had started this thread, here a couple of years ago and we've been occasionally updating it but recently we've been slacking off a little bit. Egypt's national and strategic development projects. Funny thing is once he opened it up, some of the "northern" neighbors started the same threads for other countries.

    https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/egyp...development-projects-news-and-updates.517072/

    Definitely some great stuff like the Ismailiya tunnels, those were pretty incredible to watch them dig and the new capital obviously and the new El Alamein City and all the Red Sea area project like the Galala Plateau and the new bases and all the new housing that is going up like crazy to get rid of the slums is one of the most impressive feats IMO. All the new solar parks and their gargantuan sizes as well as the new nuclear reactor. Really encouraging to see since most people think that the only thing that is being improved is the military and all the new weapons but the cretins in "all of Sinai" are winning! lol. Good stuff.
     
