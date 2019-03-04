What's new

Egypt's grand imam calls polygamy an 'injustice

Yankee-stani

Yankee-stani

CAIRO:

The grand imam of Egypt’s famed Al-Azhar institution, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, has described polygamy as an “injustice” for women.


“Polygamy is often an injustice to women and children,” said the influential cleric, in quotes published on Twitter late on Friday by Al-Azhar, Sunni Islam’s most prestigious seat of learning.

The practice is the result of “a lack of understanding of the Quran and the tradition of the Prophet,” he added.



Al-Azhar’s Imam calls on Muslims in the Middle East to ‘embrace’ Christians

Tayeb also addressed the issue in a weekly Friday television show, telling viewers: “Those who say that marriage must be polygamous are all wrong”.

He added the Koran says that in order for a Muslim man to have multiple wives, he “must obey conditions of fairness – and if there is not fairness it is forbidden to have multiple wives”.

After the grand imam’s comments sparked fervent debate on social media, Al-Azhar on Saturday clarified that he did not call for polygamy to be banned.

In his Friday comments, Tayeb called more broadly for the way women’s issues are addressed to be revamped.

Pope hopes his Arabian trip will help Islam-Christian relations

“Women represent half of society, if we don’t care for them it’s like we are walking on one foot only,” he said in the remarks published on Twitter.

The grand imam’s approach was welcomed by Egypt’s National Council for Women.

“The Muslim religion honours women – it brought justice and numerous rights which didn’t exist before,” said the Council’s president Maya Morsi.


Yankee-stani

Yankee-stani

I actually once made an arguement when LGBT rights crap was getting off the fan here in States a few years back I said if you wanna legalize Same-Sex Marriage why not legalize Polygamy it would be a win-win lol
 
The SC

The SC

“Polygamy is often an injustice to women and children”
“a lack of understanding of the Quran and the tradition of the Prophet”
 
Salahuddin Ayyubi

Salahuddin Ayyubi

Normally I laugh at the silly fatwas imams from masr give. But this one makes sense if you look at the context which he's saying it in
I know in my own family where my grandmother's sister was the second wife of a another man, he loved her more than anything, but never loved.his first wife. He scolded his first wife if she made a little mistake, but would be very soft with the second wife even when she once accidentally sent him to the hospital.
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan said:
He is just following Sisi's religion, nothing more.
HannibalBarca

HannibalBarca

Retired Troll said:
Ban it till men start giving rights to women
Egypt marital landscape isn't Polygynous...
Therefore Woman Rights aren't linked to the well being of such practice.

Polygyny Isn't in Islam a goal that each man should achieve... It's a practice of necessity...
And for such regards "in that condition of necessity" Polygyny IS a "needed" practice.
 
Foxtrot Delta

Foxtrot Delta

Well God Almighty himself says in quran you won't be able to do justice between mulitple wives. Marry them in 2 3 or 4 if you can do justice, but you won't be able to.

Words from Quran not my own.
 
