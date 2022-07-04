What's new

Egypt's first electrified LRT starts trial run

Egypt's first electrified light rail transit (LRT) system jointly built by Chinese and Egyptian companies started its trial run on July 3. The LRT project is the fruit of a $1.24 billion contract signed in August 2017 between Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels and the consortium of China Railway Engineering Corporation and AVIC International Holding Corporation. The first phase of the LRT contains 22 trains and will serve 360,000 passengers daily. The LRT project is divided into several phases, covering a total distance of about 103 kilometers with 19 stations. The maximum operating speed is 120 kilometers per hour. The train connects with the Cairo Metro Line 3 at the starting point of Adli Mansour Station, passing through Abur City, Shuluq City, Badr City, etc. along the way, Final arrived at the new administrative capital art and culture station.The Chinese enterprises have also trained young Egyptian technicians to support the construction and maintenance of the project.
 

