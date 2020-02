Brother mine,



Very sharp!



Hence, my contention of meaningless visit...if it is for asking us to help them out without any tangible benefits for Pak.



Since, there is NO free lunch for us... I say... let us just stop being BigHeartedPaks all the time...in OurStatecraft that is!



Egypt has too much tilt towards Indians...kinda dovetailing its sponsors...who are dovetailing the Yanks!



Unless there is business benefit for Pakistan in DefenceProducts/Services... let us also do some LipService!



Sorry for sounding harsh...but it is about time that we come out of alot of Illusions !



Mangus

Click to expand...