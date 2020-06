The main role of the Bastion-P is to engage various surface ships. It can also engage carrier battle groups, convoys or landing craft. In some cases missiles fired from this system can target surface targets.The Bastion-P launcher carries two P-800 Oniks /Yakhont (SS-N-26 Strobile) anti-ship cruise missiles. These have a range of 300 km with hi-low flight trajectory and 120 km with low-low flight trajectory. It is worth noting that the same missile was used as a basis for the BRAHMOS cruise missile.The missile has a two-stage propulsion system. It uses solid-fuel rocket booster for initial acceleration and liquid-fuel ramjet for sustained supersonic cruise. The booster is ejected by the airflow after it has burned out.The warhead weights about 200-250 kg. It seems that this missile can carry nuclear or conventional warheads.It is a fire-and-forget type missile. It uses a satellite guidance at the initial stage of the flight and active radar guidance when it approaches a target. This missile uses a Russian sea-skimming cruise missile technology.It can fly at altitude from 5 to 14 000 meters above the sea level. At the final stage of the flight it has minimum altitude. Also it can maneuver at supersonic speed before hitting the target. Close-in weapon systems might not be effective against this missile, as it travels too fast. Also this missile can be used in electronic countermeasures environment. So it might be a hard nut for air defense systems to intercept.The launcher vehicle is based on a Belarusian MZKT-7930 heavy high mobility chassis. Vehicle has good cross-country mobility and can operate over rough terrain. The TEL vehicle is operated by a crew of 3, including commander, operator and driver.The TEL vehicle can launch its missiles within 5 minutes from travelling. Vehicle has a vertical launch configuration. It can launch both missiles with short interval of 2-5 seconds between the launches. The missile can be used up to a Sea State 7.The mobile launcher can remain on active standby over a period of 3-5 days. Once supported by a combat duty support vehicle, the Bastion-P launchers can remain on active standby for up to 30 days.A battery of Bastion-P consists of 4 mobile launchers, 1-2 command and control vehicles, 1 support vehicle; 4 transloaders. Launcher vehicles can be located up to 25 km away from the command and control vehicles. The whole Bastion-P battery is controlled from the main Naval headquarters. If required launcher vehicles can operate autonomously.Also Russians propose additional over-the-horizon radar for the Bastion-P. A mobile version is based on the same MZKT-7930 8x8 high mobility chassis. Alternatively Russians their Ka-31 airborne early warning helicopter for this role.Russian military operates a broadly similar Bal coastal defense missile system, which was adopted in 2004. It uses less capable Kh-35 anti-ship cruise missiles, but carries 8 missiles per launcher vehicle.