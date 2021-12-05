Egypt's Alexandria Shipyard announces the start of manufacturing the first Meko-A200 frigate in Egypt

Alexandria Shipyard announced the start of manufacturing the first Meko-A200 frigate in Egypt and building its first production line.It is worth noting that the Egyptian Navy has contracted 4 frigates of this type, with one of them being manufactured in Egypt.Note that there is an option to increase it to 6 frigates, with 3 manufactured in Egypt. There are leaks that are not officially confirmed yet that this option has been activatedThe Egyptian version is considered the best version of the frigate ever made until the formidable German frigate Meko-A300 enters service.The armament of the Egyptianfrigates was revealed as follows:1- Sea-Hack DM2A4 heavy torpedoes (Already in the armament of the Egyptian 209 / 1400 MOD submarines)2- German-made towed passive/active sonar3- A main NS-110 radar, a modified version of the NS-100 radar with revolutionary specifications (the first 4D radar owned by Egypt)4- Exocet (latest version) surface-to-surface missiles with 16 missiles5- Mica NG 32 missiles with an enhanced range of up to +40 km6- 127 mm cannon equipped with Vulcano projectiles long range of 86 km7- 35mm cannons8- MU90 . torpedoesAccording to the manufacturer, the displacement of the Egyptian Meko is 4000 tons and its length is 121 meters.It is worth noting that the first frigate will be received from Germany next year. Also, the second and third are already being manufactured.*This news was annouced at the end of EDEX 2021