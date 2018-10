Egyptian woman sentenced for posting a Facebook video saying she was sexually harassed



Judgement branded 'outrageous case of injustice' by human rights campaigners

Her suspended sentence was handed down for insulting employees at a bank and using abusive language to criticise government institutions and decry the sexual harassment of women.The pending charges include one of misusing social media networks to spread material that could hurt Egypt's security and public interest and another of belonging to an outlawed group."Membership in an outlawed group" is a term used to refer to any ties to a range of groups banned by the Egyptian government."I went to see her after the verdict," Doaa Mustafa, one of the activist's defence lawyers, said."She was squatting at the far end of the cell, crying and screaming. She was trembling and did not want anyone to come near her."Ms Fathy was detained by authorities in May after posting her video online.In the clip she criticises the Egyptian state for deteriorating public services and unchallenged sexual harassment.The activist talked about alleged harassment she had faced at the branch of a local state-owned bank.She also used profanities in the clip.Ms Fathy was arrested with her husband, activist Mohammed Lotfi, and their son, Ziad, who turned three last month.Her husband and child were released several hours after being detained. Amnesty International criticised the verdict, saying it was an "outrageous case of injustice."Ms Fathy is a "human rights defender and sexual harassment survivor, who told her truth to the world and highlighted the vital issue of women's safety in Egypt," the organisation said in a statement."She is not a criminal and should not be punished for her bravery."The activist joins a number of outspoken figures arrested in Egypt after speaking out against the government.