Cem Gürdeniz

Modernization Began in Sisi’s Era .

A Growing Navy.

Multi-Ship, Weapon and Sensor Navy.

Turkish-Egyptian Common Naval History.

Turkish – Egyptian Naval Relations.

However, until now, in spite of provocative remarks in documents published by the US-based think tank JINSA (Jewish Institute for National Security of America), there has been no escalatory tension at sea with the Turkish navy. If it is up to JINSA, Turkish and Egyptian navies are at the brink of a war in the Mediterranean.