Egyptian President Sisi in an official visit to Abu Dhabi to discuss the latest regional developments

Egyptian Presidency: President El-Sisi discusses with the Vice President of the UAE, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the King of Bahrain, advancing joint action mechanisms to confront the current challenges facing the region..Egypt's President Al-Sisi is paying an official visit to the UAE today to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince MBZ.The official website of the Egyptian Presidency: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates. During which he will meet with his brother, the Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. In order to discuss the latest developments in matters and to find out the latest situation regarding the terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi by the Houthi group.....A summit in Abu Dhabi brings together the leaders of the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to discuss joint cooperation and regional issues..