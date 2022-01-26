What's new

Egyptian President Sisi in an official visit to Abu Dhabi to discuss the latest regional developments

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,850
19
25,861
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Egyptian Presidency: President El-Sisi discusses with the Vice President of the UAE, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the King of Bahrain, advancing joint action mechanisms to confront the current challenges facing the region..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1486313692979421184

Image


Egypt's President Al-Sisi is paying an official visit to the UAE today to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince MBZ.

Image


1643210974377.png


The official website of the Egyptian Presidency: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates. During which he will meet with his brother, the Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. In order to discuss the latest developments in matters and to find out the latest situation regarding the terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi by the Houthi group.....


FKCYuCtakAk6i4j



A summit in Abu Dhabi brings together the leaders of the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to discuss joint cooperation and regional issues..

Image


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1486385275467038720
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

dBSPL
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey on Nov. 24
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
TNT
TNT
ghazi52
PM telephoned Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and condemned the heinous terrorist attack by Houthi militia
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
SIPRA
SIPRA
The SC
South Korean president arrives in Egypt in official visit, scheduled to meet with Sisi
Replies
5
Views
276
The SC
The SC
The SC
Qatar: Cooperation with Egyptian military industries?
Replies
5
Views
514
The SC
The SC
The SC
An important Moroccan military delegation visits the United Arab Emirates
Replies
0
Views
243
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom