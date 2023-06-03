What's new

Egyptian policeman kills 3 IDF soldiers in border shootings; is shot dead

Falcon29

Falcon29

Apr 13, 2013
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
United States

Egyptian policeman kills 3 IDF soldiers in border shootings; is shot dead​


An Egyptian policeman shot and killed two Israeli soldiers who were manning a guard post near the border on Saturday morning, the military said. The Israel Defense Forces said there was a further exchange of fire in the area hours later, inside Israeli territory, in which the gunman and another IDF soldier were killed.

The incidents occurred between Mount Sagi and Mount Harif in the Negev desert. The circumstances were under investigation by the military, including how the gunman, an Egyptian policeman, managed to infiltrate Israel from Egypt.

The Egyptian army said in a statement that an officer in charge of border security chased after suspects involved in alleged drug smuggling. “During the pursuit, he crossed the security barrier and an exchange of fire began, in which three Israeli security personnel were killed,” it said, adding that it wished to convey “sincere condolences” to the families of the victims.

www.timesofisrael.com

Army probing how attacker infiltrated into country, motivation; 2 troops were killed in border guard post before second deadly exchange of fire hours later in Israeli territory
@beny karachaun @Trench Broom 😄
 

