Egyptian negotiations to manufacture the South Korean K-2 tank locally

• Officially Egyptian negotiations for the Flag of Egypt to manufacture the South Korean K2 Black Panther MBT..,
. The Egyptian negotiator stipulated the transfer of manufacturing technologies and production lines
• The K2 tank is the most expensive tank ever and among the best tanks in the world
Lethal and distinctive MBT combination; Abrams, K-2 and T-90ms!!!
. The Egyptian negotiator stipulated the transfer of manufacturing technologies and production lines
• The K2 tank is the most expensive tank ever and among the best tanks in the world
Lethal and distinctive MBT combination; Abrams, K-2 and T-90ms!!!
Last edited: