What's new

Egyptian negotiations to manufacture the South Korean K-2 MBT locally

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,242
19
25,239
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
• Officially Egyptian negotiations for the Flag of Egypt to manufacture the South Korean K2 Black Panther MBT..,
. The Egyptian negotiator stipulated the transfer of manufacturing technologies and production lines
• The K2 tank is the most expensive tank ever and among the best tanks in the world

Image


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465375783191519235



Lethal and distinctive MBT combination; Abrams, K-2 and T-90ms!!!

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom