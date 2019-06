the JF17 fighter

JF17 fighter

the JF17 fighter

the JF17 fighter

JF17 fighter

the JF17 fighter

The success of the JF17, which took part in the Paris Air Show 2019, was remarkable. Discussions were held with several countries interested in buying the fighter, most notably Egypt. In this context, the Chinese sites said that Egypt will not only buy the fighter, but that will extend also to the possibility of establishing a production line and assembly. If the plan is completed, it will undoubtedly be an opportunity to open a new market for fighters in the Middle East.According to the Chinese site Sina, Egypt plans to get 3 squadrons of the JF17 fighter, and then start production locally, in the same line of production of the K8E training aircraft, to save the effort and reduce the cost....Judging from the public news of the Paris Air Show,have gradually become better in the international market. China and Pakistan are now working together to open up the international market and learn from each other's strengths. For example, Egypt is a traditional Chinese aircraft customer, the Egyptian Air Forceproject is negotiated by the Egyptian side with China Aviation Technology, and Pakistan has promoted to Malaysia, Nigeria, and Azerbaijan. If the Egyptian Air Force introduces ainto a line, it marks thathas entered the Middle East market and will have a profound impact on the regional and international markets. Driven by many potential customers, the most direct possibility is the Saudi Air Force. It is said that Saudi pilots have already tested the. It is not ruled out that Saudi Arabia will also introduces after Egypt.