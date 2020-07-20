Egyptian MEKO-A200 frigates will get a new generation of French MICA missiles..The VL-MICA NG surface-to-air missiles

The French newspaper "La Tribune" announced, this morning, Wednesday, that the French-European company for missile industries, MBDA, has succeeded in winning a contract to supply the "MEKO-A200" frigates that the Egyptian navy contracted with the German company "ThyssenKrupp TKMS" ( The construction of the first frigate is nearing completion) with short-medium-range air defense missiles of the latest generation, at the expense of the South African "Denel" company, which failed to obtain bank guarantees necessary to complete the contract with the Egyptian side, whose value is estimated at more than 300 million euros. . (There are other reasons, including corruption, lack of government support for the company, and the migration of many innovative minds and engineers working for it abroad. Brazil also canceled the A-Darter air-to-air missile contract with the company at the same time as the Egyptian contract was canceled at the end of last year 2019).As a result of canceling the contract with Denel, MBDA seized the opportunity with an exemplary offer represented in its latest generation of MICA air-to-air / surface-to-air missiles, known as "MICA NG" or "MICA Next Generation". The company received The first payment from the Egyptian side for the installation of equipment and launch equipment for missiles on board the Egyptian Miko frigates at the end of last July, and the second cash payment for the missiles themselves is still awaiting.The new generation of MICA NG and VL-MICA NG surface-to-air missiles feature the new Dual-Pulse Rocket Motor that enables flying speeds of up to Mach 4 (4,880 km / h) and increases the range that can reach 40 km instead of 20 km for the air defense version - which the Egyptian Miko frigates will get - while the air combat version to be integrated on the Rafale in the coming years is expected to have a range of 100 km or more instead of 80 km for the MICA-EM and 60 km for the MICA-IR thermal release.This generation also features advanced thermal and radar detectors, as the MICA-IR thermal emission will get a Matrix Array sensor (an array of sensors instead of a single sensor as is the case in the current generation) to increase accuracy and sensitivity to heat, while the MICA-EM radar version It will receive an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar sensor to maximize the ability to grasp targets and resist obstruction and electronic noise.This, and the new generation of MICA missiles in the air combat version enhances the chances of Egypt contracting an additional batch of Rafale fighters and opening new horizons for them with the Egyptian Air Force, as it was distinguished by being purely French production that does not contain any American components as is the case with the current models. This cuts off the American side from using the ITAR Law or the "International Traffic in Arms Regulations" that controls the export of American military technology abroad in line with the interests of the United States, and which Washington has already used to obstruct the supply of Egypt with "SCALP" missiles. EG "mobile (France worked to solve the situation by manufacturing an alternative domestic component to its American counterpart), and possibly Meteor air-to-air missiles with a range of 100+ km.* Egypt will be the first foreign customer to acquire the latest generation of MICA air defense missiles or VL-MICA NG on board the MEKO-A200 frigates. (Egyptian Gowind-2500 carriers have the current generation VL-MICA with a range of 20 km with its IR and radar EM emitters)* The air-to-air version of the latest generation of Mica missiles, called MICA NG, will enter service in France on board the Rafale fighters starting in 2026, and it is, of course, expected to obtain the Egyptian Rafale, which the current generation of these missiles is working on, as is the case with its French counterpart.* The surface-to-air version of the latest generation of ship-launched Mecha rockets is called VL-MICA NG, where VL stands for Vertical Launch, in which the missiles are launched from Vertical Launch System VLS cells.* The South African Umkhonto-R missiles, which were intended to be obtained for the benefit of the Egyptian Meko frigates, the company reduced its range to 35 km after it was targeted to reach 60 km and its speed does not exceed Mach 2.7, and of course French technologies are superior to their South African counterparts, and the failure of the deal was a benefit to Egypt at all levels.