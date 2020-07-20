What's new

Egyptian MEKO-A200 frigates will get a new generation of French MICA missiles..The VL-MICA NG surface-to-air missiles

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
19,832
19
20,670
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The French newspaper "La Tribune" announced, this morning, Wednesday, that the French-European company for missile industries, MBDA, has succeeded in winning a contract to supply the "MEKO-A200" frigates that the Egyptian navy contracted with the German company "ThyssenKrupp TKMS" ( The construction of the first frigate is nearing completion) with short-medium-range air defense missiles of the latest generation, at the expense of the South African "Denel" company, which failed to obtain bank guarantees necessary to complete the contract with the Egyptian side, whose value is estimated at more than 300 million euros. . (There are other reasons, including corruption, lack of government support for the company, and the migration of many innovative minds and engineers working for it abroad. Brazil also canceled the A-Darter air-to-air missile contract with the company at the same time as the Egyptian contract was canceled at the end of last year 2019).

As a result of canceling the contract with Denel, MBDA seized the opportunity with an exemplary offer represented in its latest generation of MICA air-to-air / surface-to-air missiles, known as "MICA NG" or "MICA Next Generation". The company received The first payment from the Egyptian side for the installation of equipment and launch equipment for missiles on board the Egyptian Miko frigates at the end of last July, and the second cash payment for the missiles themselves is still awaiting.

The new generation of MICA NG and VL-MICA NG surface-to-air missiles feature the new Dual-Pulse Rocket Motor that enables flying speeds of up to Mach 4 (4,880 km / h) and increases the range that can reach 40 km instead of 20 km for the air defense version - which the Egyptian Miko frigates will get - while the air combat version to be integrated on the Rafale in the coming years is expected to have a range of 100 km or more instead of 80 km for the MICA-EM and 60 km for the MICA-IR thermal release.

This generation also features advanced thermal and radar detectors, as the MICA-IR thermal emission will get a Matrix Array sensor (an array of sensors instead of a single sensor as is the case in the current generation) to increase accuracy and sensitivity to heat, while the MICA-EM radar version It will receive an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar sensor to maximize the ability to grasp targets and resist obstruction and electronic noise.

This, and the new generation of MICA missiles in the air combat version enhances the chances of Egypt contracting an additional batch of Rafale fighters and opening new horizons for them with the Egyptian Air Force, as it was distinguished by being purely French production that does not contain any American components as is the case with the current models. This cuts off the American side from using the ITAR Law or the "International Traffic in Arms Regulations" that controls the export of American military technology abroad in line with the interests of the United States, and which Washington has already used to obstruct the supply of Egypt with "SCALP" missiles. EG "mobile (France worked to solve the situation by manufacturing an alternative domestic component to its American counterpart), and possibly Meteor air-to-air missiles with a range of 100+ km.


https://www.latribune.fr/entreprise...llemandes-meko-avec-le-vl-mica-ng-857156.html


* Egypt will be the first foreign customer to acquire the latest generation of MICA air defense missiles or VL-MICA NG on board the MEKO-A200 frigates. (Egyptian Gowind-2500 carriers have the current generation VL-MICA with a range of 20 km with its IR and radar EM emitters)

* The air-to-air version of the latest generation of Mica missiles, called MICA NG, will enter service in France on board the Rafale fighters starting in 2026, and it is, of course, expected to obtain the Egyptian Rafale, which the current generation of these missiles is working on, as is the case with its French counterpart.

* The surface-to-air version of the latest generation of ship-launched Mecha rockets is called VL-MICA NG, where VL stands for Vertical Launch, in which the missiles are launched from Vertical Launch System VLS cells.

* The South African Umkhonto-R missiles, which were intended to be obtained for the benefit of the Egyptian Meko frigates, the company reduced its range to 35 km after it was targeted to reach 60 km and its speed does not exceed Mach 2.7, and of course French technologies are superior to their South African counterparts, and the failure of the deal was a benefit to Egypt at all levels.
 
Gomig-21

Gomig-21

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2016
3,933
9
7,798
Country
Egypt
Location
United States
The SC said:
at the expense of the South African "Denel" company, which failed to obtain bank guarantees necessary to complete the contract with the with the Egyptian side, whose value is estimated at more than 300 million euros.
Click to expand...
That's interesting but I'm not sure I understand it. So Denel is having financial difficulties, ey? But why was it unable to complete the contract? Why did it need to come up with the 300 million euros or was it Egypt that did not want to pay that amount and essentially refused it? That's what it sounds like to me, but the way it's worded is confusing.

The SC said:
(There are other reasons, including corruption, lack of government support for the company, and the migration of many innovative minds and engineers working for it abroad. Brazil also canceled the A-Darter air-to-air missile contract with the company at the same time as the Egyptian contract was canceled at the end of last year 2019).
Click to expand...
Ah, ok now it makes sense and the "failure to obtain bank guarantees" means Egypt backed out of the deal because of these reasons sighted above. Makes sense, then, in that case.

The SC said:
As a result of canceling the contract with Denel, MBDA seized the opportunity with an exemplary offer represented in its latest generation of MICA air-to-air / surface-to-air missiles, known as "MICA NG" or "MICA Next Generation". The company received The first payment from the Egyptian side for the installation of equipment and launch equipment for missiles on board the Egyptian Miko frigates at the end of last July, and the second cash payment for the missiles themselves is still awaiting.
Click to expand...
So if Egypt made the first payment for the MICA NG immediately upon agreeing on the MICA numbers indicates that they probably wanted to go with the French missile system all along.

The SC said:
The new generation of MICA NG and VL-MICA NG surface-to-air missiles feature the new Dual-Pulse Rocket Motor that enables flying speeds of up to Mach 4 (4,880 km / h) and increases the range that can reach 40 km instead of 20 km for the air defense version - which the Egyptian Miko frigates will get - while the air combat version to be integrated on the Rafale in the coming years is expected to have a range of 100 km or more instead of 80 km for the MICA-EM and 60 km for the MICA-IR thermal release.
Click to expand...
Now that's pretty cool that the A2A version will be a 100 km+ BVR missile and it's nice that they point out the current EM missile on all the Rafales (including the EAF's of course) is an 80 km BVR missile while the IR is a 60 km which is really where the BVR efficacy stands at from all the info out there. Good to see them mention that and it sounds like the MICA NG will compete with the Meteor in range almost.

The SC said:
This generation also features advanced thermal and radar detectors, as the MICA-IR thermal emission will get a Matrix Array sensor (an array of sensors instead of a single sensor as is the case in the current generation) to increase accuracy and sensitivity to heat, while the MICA-EM radar version It will receive an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar sensor to maximize the ability to grasp targets and resist obstruction and electronic noise.
Click to expand...
lol, the missile will have an AESA radar in it! So the RB2E AESA radar in the Rafale will be firing the MICA NG with its own AESA radar and so the linkage will need to be very soffisticated in more than 2-way for all these AESAs to work with one another. Either that, or there might not need to be any 2-way data link and the mid-course adjustments can all be accomplished simply by both radars beaming to one another? Fascinating stuff.

The SC said:
This, and the new generation of MICA missiles in the air combat version enhances the chances of Egypt contracting an additional batch of Rafale fighters and opening new horizons for them with the Egyptian Air Force, as it was distinguished by being purely French production that does not contain any American components as is the case with the current models. This cuts off the American side from using the ITAR Law or the "International Traffic in Arms Regulations" that controls the export of American military technology abroad in line with the interests of the United States,
Click to expand...
Good! Get rid of all the American components if you can't export anything with them in them unless they're going to particular allies. That's crazy and why did France do it in the first place? maybe it didn't realize it would be exporting such things to a country that would be on that list, EGYPT! Terrible thing which needs to be taken care of immediately if not sooner.

The SC said:
and which Washington has already used to obstruct the supply of Egypt with "SCALP" missiles. EG "mobile (France worked to solve the situation by manufacturing an alternative domestic component to its American counterpart),
Click to expand...
@BON PLAN , here you go. This is what we were talking about on the EAF thread and were telling you about the SCALPs having been already figured out and taken care of and in the EAF's possession. What think?

The SC said:
and possibly Meteor air-to-air missiles with a range of 100+ km.
Click to expand...
There are other sources that also claim the Meteor missile are in fact in the EAF's possession already. I don't see what the issue is and what the delay is at all. There is no deadline for any export version to be ready, it's already been ready for a while now and apparently the Indian Air Force has received its batch of Meteor missiles ahead of the Rafales showing up. So if India has them, why is there any issue with the EAF possessing them also? This really bugs the heck out of me.

The SC said:
* The air-to-air version of the latest generation of Mica missiles, called MICA NG, will enter service in France on board the Rafale fighters starting in 2026, and it is, of course, expected to obtain the Egyptian Rafale, which the current generation of these missiles is working on, as is the case with its French counterpart.
Click to expand...
2026?! Why so far away and late? They've been talking about this A2A MICA NG coming out for a couple of years, and now it's not going to be ready until 2026!? That's a shame, really. Seems like way too long for that IMO. Not sure why it needs that much time.

The SC said:
* The South African Umkhonto-R missiles, which were intended to be obtained for the benefit of the Egyptian Meko frigates, the company reduced its range to 35 km after it was targeted to reach 60 km and its speed does not exceed Mach 2.7, and of course French technologies are superior to their South African counterparts, and the failure of the deal was a benefit to Egypt at all levels.
Click to expand...
So the Umkhonto's range was knocked down from 60 km to 35 km because they couldn't export a missile that cruises faster than mach 2.7, hence reducing its range in the process? That's crazy. I guess reducing the speed eats out of the overall range because you're taking away a substantial amount of momentum. But that really shouldn't have anything to do with the missile's range since it doesn't travel at its momentum during any time of its course, from what I understand. Strange. Anyway, it is good news for the Egyptian Navy as well as eventually for the EAF as well.
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
19,832
19
20,670
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Gomig-21 said:
That's interesting but I'm not sure I understand it. So Denel is having financial difficulties, ey? But why was it unable to complete the contract? Why did it need to come up with the 300 million euros or was it Egypt that did not want to pay that amount and essentially refused it? That's what it sounds like to me, but the way it's worded is confusing.



Ah, ok now it makes sense and the "failure to obtain bank guarantees" means Egypt backed out of the deal because of these reasons sighted above. Makes sense, then, in that case.



So if Egypt made the first payment for the MICA NG immediately upon agreeing on the MICA numbers indicates that they probably wanted to go with the French missile system all along.



Now that's pretty cool that the A2A version will be a 100 km+ BVR missile and it's nice that they point out the current EM missile on all the Rafales (including the EAF's of course) is an 80 km BVR missile while the IR is a 60 km which is really where the BVR efficacy stands at from all the info out there. Good to see them mention that and it sounds like the MICA NG will compete with the Meteor in range almost.



lol, the missile will have an AESA radar in it! So the RB2E AESA radar in the Rafale will be firing the MICA NG with its own AESA radar and so the linkage will need to be very soffisticated in more than 2-way for all these AESAs to work with one another. Either that, or there might not need to be any 2-way data link and the mid-course adjustments can all be accomplished simply by both radars beaming to one another? Fascinating stuff.



Good! Get rid of all the American components if you can't export anything with them in them unless they're going to particular allies. That's crazy and why did France do it in the first place? maybe it didn't realize it would be exporting such things to a country that would be on that list, EGYPT! Terrible thing which needs to be taken care of immediately if not sooner.



@BON PLAN , here you go. This is what we were talking about on the EAF thread and were telling you about the SCALPs having been already figured out and taken care of and in the EAF's possession. What think?



There are other sources that also claim the Meteor missile are in fact in the EAF's possession already. I don't see what the issue is and what the delay is at all. There is no deadline for any export version to be ready, it's already been ready for a while now and apparently the Indian Air Force has received its batch of Meteor missiles ahead of the Rafales showing up. So if India has them, why is there any issue with the EAF possessing them also? This really bugs the heck out of me.



2026?! Why so far away and late? They've been talking about this A2A MICA NG coming out for a couple of years, and now it's not going to be ready until 2026!? That's a shame, really. Seems like way too long for that IMO. Not sure why it needs that much time.



So the Umkhonto's range was knocked down from 60 km to 35 km because they couldn't export a missile that cruises faster than mach 2.7, hence reducing its range in the process? That's crazy. I guess reducing the speed eats out of the overall range because you're taking away a substantial amount of momentum. But that really shouldn't have anything to do with the missile's range since it doesn't travel at its momentum during any time of its course, from what I understand. Strange. Anyway, it is good news for the Egyptian Navy as well as eventually for the EAF as well.
Click to expand...
If it is true that India got the meteor so we can be sure that Egypt got it too and most likely before India..

Yes 2026.. lol.. but still ..this is going to be a heck of an air to air missile with its own AESA radar seeker..and 100 km+ in range.. it is already a fire and forget as of now.. just imagine..

As for the Umkhanto.. They were working on that 60km range version.. all they had was the 35 km range one.. and its speed did not exceed the 3 mach mark .. compared to the 4 mach for the Mica..

So all in all..it is an excellent deal for Egypt..as it opens the doors to more Rafale and better weapons..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker China, Egypt sign protocol on teaching Chinese in Egyptian schools Middle East & Africa 1
Morpheus Egyptian company keen to invest in Pakistan energy sector Pakistan Economy 7
The SC A shift in the IMF’s outlook: from 2% to 6.5% the growth rates of the Egyptian economy in 20/21 Middle East & Africa 6
The SC Egyptian civil capabilities in the field of electronics Middle East & Africa 0
The SC The new Turkish Point 8 confirms full Egyptian control in the eastern Mediterranean Middle East & Africa 4
Dariush the Great BREAKING 150 Egyptian troops entered Syria via Hama Military Airport Middle East & Africa 43
mohammad45 Turkish media claims Egyptian military used fake photo to report on joint naval drills with France Middle East & Africa 4
H New images surface of alleged Egyptian Su-35 jets Middle East & Africa 0
The SC 2012–2013 Egyptian protests (Against Morsi) Middle East & Africa 3
PAKISTANI-007 BBC Documentary: Tutankhamun | Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh General Photos & Multimedia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top