Egyptian-Emirati cooperation in air defense systems

According to the Tactical Report, an intelligence website that specializes in providing intelligence on the Middle East, the talks during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's visit to the UAE revolved around joint defense cooperation, which entails Egyptian support to bolster UAE air defenses after the recent Houthi attacks on Abu Dhabi.

According to the website, the Egyptian Skyguard AMOUN air defense system is the basis of Egyptian support operations for the United Arab Emirates.

The Amoun Skyguard system “Sky Guardian” is an Egyptian and Italian-made short-range air defense system that mixes artillery and missiles, and it can counter various potential air hostilities, which include aircraft, fighters, cruise missiles, helicopters and drones.

One system battery consists of two missile launchers, each carrying 4 AIM-7M Sparrow missiles with a range of 1 km to 12 km and a speed of Mach 4, and two Swiss-made Oerlikon 35 mm cannons with a range of 4 km, in addition to a command center to control the system.

It is noteworthy that this model of air defense missile batteries has been developed several times, and several copies of this system have resulted from these repeated developments, and full details of these developments or copies are not known so far.
The most important of these developments, some of whose details were announced, is the development that took place with the American side at the beginning of the twenty-first century, where the upgraded version of the American “Sparrow” missile, RIM 7 M, was added, which doubled the range of the system. This model of missiles is currently being manufactured with a production license factories of the Arab Organization for Industrialization.


15e1cfbae45624c38a9b97bbf446b0e0.jpg


644fd1d9bfc88683825978d43ae7c168.jpg
 
