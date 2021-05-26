What's new

Egyptian Elsewedy Electric aquires Validus Engineering Pakistan - keen to expand

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,992
39
18,192
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Elsewedy Electric, Egyptian engineering services company, is keen on expanding production in Pakistan after acquiring Validus Engineering Pakistan. This was announced by the Minister of State and Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman, Atif Bokhari.

Atif took to Twitter and said that the Managing Director of Elsewedy Electric, Sherif Abo Elhassan, reached out to him to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan.


He wrote, “The Egyptian company recently acquired 100% equity stake in Validus Engineering Pakistan and has plans to boost production capacity to not only meet domestic demand but also support regional export.”

He added that the Egyptian company has also shown interest in investing in infrastructure and construction projects available on BOI’s Projects Portal. “It is heartening to see that BOI’s efforts for investor facilitation through online availability of investment-related information, is culminating into potential ventures”, Atif wrote, adding, “I have assured Mr. Sherif of BOI’s support to facilitate Egyptian investment in Pakistan.”

propakistani.pk

Egyptian Engineering Company Keen on Investing in Pakistan

Elsewedy Electric, Egyptian engineering services company, is keen on expanding production in Pakistan after acquiring Validus Engineering Pakistan. This was
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1397150596952637445

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1397150598697476100

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1397150600484343811
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom