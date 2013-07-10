Egyptian company keen to invest in Pakistan energy sector

SAPM, Egypt envoy discuss scope in energy sector
Recorder Report Updated 27 Aug 2020
ISLAMABAD: Tarek Dahrough, ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar at the Ministry of Petroleum on Wednesday.
The ambassador was leading a delegation of an Egyptian Energy Company TAQA with focus to explore the business opportunities in energy sector in Pakistan.
The SAPM gave an overview of Pakistan's energy sector and the presented government's earnest endeavours in reforming the energy sector of the country.
He said that those efforts were being personally overseen by the prime minister.
The SAPM also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to cleaner fuels and green energy and said Pakistan's energy mix would be diversified by injecting more hydel and renewable sources in the national grid.
He foresaw the share of renewable energy to increase by 20 percent by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030.
The Egyptian company expressed interest in investment in the energy sector including areas of power generation, transmission and distribution, projects related to renewable energy as well as in LNG, CNG and gas distribution sector of the country. The delegation thanked the SAPM for the presentation on energy sector and expressed keen interest to develop footprint of the company in Pakistan.
