What's new

Egyptian company keen to invest in Pakistan energy sector

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,624
-1
3,123
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SAPM, Egypt envoy discuss scope in energy sector

Recorder Report Updated 27 Aug 2020






ISLAMABAD: Tarek Dahrough, ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar at the Ministry of Petroleum on Wednesday.
The ambassador was leading a delegation of an Egyptian Energy Company TAQA with focus to explore the business opportunities in energy sector in Pakistan.

The SAPM gave an overview of Pakistan's energy sector and the presented government's earnest endeavours in reforming the energy sector of the country.
He said that those efforts were being personally overseen by the prime minister.

The SAPM also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to cleaner fuels and green energy and said Pakistan's energy mix would be diversified by injecting more hydel and renewable sources in the national grid.

He foresaw the share of renewable energy to increase by 20 percent by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030.

The Egyptian company expressed interest in investment in the energy sector including areas of power generation, transmission and distribution, projects related to renewable energy as well as in LNG, CNG and gas distribution sector of the country. The delegation thanked the SAPM for the presentation on energy sector and expressed keen interest to develop footprint of the company in Pakistan.

www.brecorder.com

SAPM, Egypt envoy discuss scope in energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Tarek Dahrough, ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on...
www.brecorder.com
-----------------
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
2,824
1
3,163
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Would be fun. I remember the Civil Engineer Egyptian at a design consultancy I worked at. Office would be ringing with the loud voice of the guy who was no less than 6ft tall. Fun times.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Egyptian company investing $500m in Pakistan’s energy sector: envoy Pakistan Economy 7
AZADPAKISTAN2009 Egyptian Companies Want to Invest $1 Billion in Pakistan’s Energy and Housing Sectors Pakistan Economy 0
S Eighteen: How an Egyptian company is building a new $2 billion Islamabad suburb Orascom’s real estat Infrastructure & Development 3
Zarvan Egyptian company develops new «Temsah» armored personnel carrier Arab Defence Forum 0
S Turkish defense companies a casualty of Egyptian coup? Turkish Defence Forum 55
The SC A shift in the IMF’s outlook: from 2% to 6.5% the growth rates of the Egyptian economy in 20/21 Middle East & Africa 6
The SC Egyptian civil capabilities in the field of electronics Middle East & Africa 0
The SC The new Turkish Point 8 confirms full Egyptian control in the eastern Mediterranean Middle East & Africa 4
Dariush the Great BREAKING 150 Egyptian troops entered Syria via Hama Military Airport Middle East & Africa 43
mohammad45 Turkish media claims Egyptian military used fake photo to report on joint naval drills with France Middle East & Africa 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top