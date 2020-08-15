Egyptian civil capabilities in the field of electronics

On this topic, we will talk about the civil capabilities and possibilities of the companies operating in Egypt in the field of electronics, how the boom in this field began in Egypt, and the current and future situation: Introduction: The field of electronics is one of the most complex and sensitive fields in the world, and it is the basis for progress and a very large economic support for many developed countries such as the United States and China .... This field is divided into sub-disciplines such as digital design, IC design and analog design and wireless design for radio waves, RF Design..and other fields such as Embedded Systems. The Egyptian boom in this field was established mainly by Egyptian professors from Ain Shams University and Cairo University after obtaining their PhDs abroad and returning to Egypt in the eighties and nineties, where part of them, in addition to their academic work at the university, established start-up companies in the field of electronic design and the transfer of knowledge to younger students And supervising masters and doctoral theses in this field, which allowed the graduation of a core of Egyptian engineers and specialists in this field and still today .... Most of these companies are located in an area in Cairo called "Sheraton" and some call it the Egyptian Silicon Valley. The private sector in Egypt: As it was said in the introduction, some Egyptian professors have established start-up companies in this field, its start was one of the companies that succeeded internationally until it was acquired by the global company Mentor Graphics and is still operating to this day in its current headquarters in the Sheraton district in Cairo under the name of Mentor Graphics Egypt ... This company is currently working, with its Egyptian cadres, mainly in designing Electronic Design Automation EDA tools and software, and has recently entered the field of embedded systems for automotive and vehicle applications. The company's headquarters in Cairo One of the emerging Egyptian companies that these professors created and succeeded internationally is an Egyptian company called Si-Ware Systems, which is based in the same region (Sheraton in Cairo) and works in the field of analog and digital design and the application specific integrated circuits ASIC and it has a modern product with which it obtained a patent in the United States, it is a micro-spectrometer system called NeoSpectra that was designed in Egypt entirely by Egyptian cadres .... The Chinese company, Godex, acquired the ASIC design sector in the ASIC company last year and is still working with its Egyptian cadres at its headquarters To date, it has its Egyptian branch and the other part of Goodix, and has expanded its branches in America and Europe. The company's NeoSpectra sensor Another Egyptian company that has succeeded internationally in exporting its products is Silicon Vision, which was established by Egyptian engineers and works in designing wireless circuits (RFIC) and dedicated circuits (ASIC), and its designs have entered into the products of international companies such as Lenovo's laptops. One of the other companies was an Egyptian company working in the design of wireless communication circuits, which was acquired by an American company called Hittite Microwave, and later acquired by the American Analog Devices Company, and it works in Egypt with Egyptian engineers until today, and it is one of the most successful branches of the company in the world. Another Egyptian company working in this field is ICPedia, which works in designing electronic data transmission circuits such as USB circuits. Another company that has succeeded internationally is the Egyptian New Port Media company specialized in designing wireless circuits and was later acquired by the American company Microchip, and it is still working today with its Egyptian cadres at its headquarters in Sheraton. In the field of integrated electronic systems, many Egyptian companies have succeeded, including Avelabs, which expanded and established branches in Germany and the United States recently, and Elsewedy Electrometer, which manufactures and exports its products of smart electronic meters to many customers inside and outside Egypt. El Sewedy Company products for smart meters And many other Egyptian companies that are still operating today. to mention a few of them: -Brightskies -Mixel -SilMinds -Varkon Semiconductors -MEMS Vision -Vidatronic -Consultix One of the international companies that established a branch in Egypt since the beginning is Intel, which established an Egyptian team specialized in designing LTE Physical Layer Stack software, and it was a very distinguished center and Intel transferred it to Germany later with Egyptian engineers after the 2011 revolution. Among these companies is also the French company Valeo, the leader in modern automotive embedded electronic systems, which has established its largest global research and development center in the Smart Village in Egypt, employing thousands of Egyptian engineers, and the company is still expanding in Egypt to this day. The headquarters of Value Company in Smart Village in Egypt Academic and governmental sector: Egypt has a specialized institute in the field of electronics called the Electronics Research Institute ERI, located in Dokki, Giza, and it specializes in all branches of analog, digital and wireless / analog digital / RF design. It is planned to expand and establish a new headquarters for it in the Nozha area in Cairo. . Design of the new headquarters of the institute Egypt has an advanced center for electronics and nanotechnology research called the Center of Nanoelectronics and Devices CND, which is jointly affiliated with the American University in Cairo and Zewail City of Science and Technology. The institute has very advanced capabilities in design and manufacturing, including an advanced clean room located within the Zewail City of Science and Technology. Dr. Ahmed Zewail and Egyptian Prime Minister Ibrahim Mahlab in the Clean Room in Zewail City of Science and Technology