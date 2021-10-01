What's new

Egyptian capabilities to repel an attack by armed and suicide drones, and the ability to protect its long-range air defense systems

هل مصر لديها القدرة على صد هجوم بدرونات مسلحة أو درونات انتحارية وهل لديها القدرة على حماية المنظومات بعيدة المدى مثل الإس 300؟


For air defense, Egypt uses an integrated networked multi-layered system, meaning that if a suicide drone, fighter or armed drone enters the Egyptian space in order to bomb the S-300 V-4 system, it must first pass the “TORM-2” and “Buk-M2” systems as well as the German IRIS-T SLM system. and the "Skyguard Amon" system ..



Egypt also uses the technique of burying its long-range systems underground, and there are no parts of them visible on the ground except the launch nozzle opening only, as was shown in the Qader 2020 maneuver. It is very secure and inaccessible, so it is very difficult for it to appear in military parades because moving it while heading to the show and then returning to its place again will reveal its whereabouts, which is the same likely reason that the Patriot has not appeared so far and is likely to be in Egypt, according to the reports of the manufacturer, the Stockholm Institute and the United States of America, where they published information about missile and radar deals that took place Presenting a marketing video that includes a list of countries using the system, including Egypt.

The Egyptian armed forces were not satisfied with only that, because these heavy systems on their own dealing with drones is an expensive matter, and dealing with any missile saturation or suicide drones will drain all systems in a very short time, so it launched several very successful local projects that are good at dealing with low flying objects and the risks of missile saturation or drones, including the Sinai systems 23, It is one of the most secretive Egyptian air defense systems, in addition to the “Nile 23” system.

The system consists of the Russian ZU-23 cannons, built on the American M-113 armored vehicles, and also the Ayn al-Saqr missiles, which are Egyptian-made air defense missiles, and are considered an Egyptian development for the famous Russian shoulder-fired missile SAM-7, The Russians themselves recognized the superiority of the Egyptian missile on its Soviet counterpart, because of the features added to it Like IFF, systems to resist thermal defensive interference from aircraft, night vision devices, And a determinant of the effectiveness of the missile against the target on the battlefield, which is by the way a very important feature to reduce the loss of missiles during the battle. Also Egypt chose radars, optical tracking and night vision systems produced by the French companies Dassault and Thomson, to integrate them with the system on a moving tower, in addition to anti-jamming systems ..

The Sinai 23 system consists of a radar and tracking detection unit, connected to 3-4 artillery and missile batteries, and each unit carries 6 locally-made Ein al-Saqr missiles, in addition to two 23 mm cannons.

The system has undergone harsh tests in hostile environments and in various jamming conditions and has proven its worth and efficiency.. Egypt owns nearly 40 systems (120-160 artillery and missile units) of this type.

Egypt also has jamming systems and interference stations that are the most powerful, largest and biggest in the Middle East, and they can cut off the connection between the drone and the control room, and even control it as well.

And not to forget the Pechora systems, which were developed by Egypt, with a technological development surrounded by secrecy, which was hinted at after Egypt ordered 70 Pechora batteries in 2011 that were delivered, which is a very large number, but it has many reasons, the most important of which is the system’s ability to jam, drop and control drones..
The “Pechora-2M” system has the horrific KRTZ-125-2M electronic warfare and jamming system that brought down the American stealth fighter in Bosnia war..



The Egyptian armed forces have also manufactured a sniper rifle for drones that appeared at IDEX 2018..
This gun can neutralize drones at a distance of more than 3 km and the weight of the system is 8 kilograms. It is a development of the EMP-guided deflecting gun to jam small drones operating with satellite navigation systems, whether GPS or GLONASS, which is also manufactured by Egypt..

Different sources
 
The SC said:
Egypt also uses the technique of burying its long-range systems underground, and there are no parts of them visible on the ground except the launch nozzle opening only,
Do they burry the radar with it as well? Lolz. The radar would be visible and burying the launchers would limit its maneuverability.
 
Egypt should acquire the Skyknight when it is ready to defend the long range SAMs and other assets.

80 missiles can be in the air at the same time and they each have an active radar seeker negating the need for individual tracking radars.

In fact it may be the best SHORAD in the world when it enters production in my opinion.

UAE may even give a special deal to Egypt considering their strategic relationship. They could even pay for it in full and give Egypt a huge upgrade in their SHORAD while also giving money to their own company.
 
TNT said:
Do they burry the radar with it as well? Lolz. The radar would be visible and burying the launchers would limit its maneuverability.
Underground facilities.. these missiles have vertical launch..
The Radars can be visible and far away from the launchers..
 
The SC said:
Underground facilities.. these missiles have vertical launch..
The Radars can be visible and far away from the launchers..
A single fire and ur location is compromised. What then? Ur expensive underground facility will be blown. There is a reason countries prefer moveable launchers and put great emphasis on maneuverability. Egypt takes a maneuverable system and makes it static 😂.
Philip the Arab said:
Some people are not aware of data links and it shows. :lol:
U r learning abt data links now and we have implemented it and have our own standard for it. I guess moveable launchers is too advanced for u and the basic human instinct of burrying it, kicks in lolz. No wonder a tiny israel beat the crap out of so many countries.
 
The SC said:
Image


The system consists of the Russian ZU-23 cannons, built on the American M-113 armored vehicles, and also the Ayn al-Saqr missiles, which are Egyptian-made air defense missiles, and are considered an Egyptian development for the famous Russian shoulder-fired missile SAM-7, The Russians themselves recognized the superiority of the Egyptian missile on its Soviet counterpart, because of the features added to it Like IFF, systems to resist thermal defensive interference from aircraft, night vision devices, And a determinant of the effectiveness of the missile against the target on the battlefield, which is by the way a very important feature to reduce the loss of missiles during the battle. Also Egypt chose radars, optical tracking and night vision systems produced by the French companies Dassault and Thomson, to integrate them with the system on a moving tower, in addition to anti-jamming systems ..
That's quite the integration of multiple systems. Having the Rezonance and the Protivnik radars along with the coastal systems tied into the central command is brilliant to give these systems plenty of time to activate, along with the mobile systems. It's actually good that some think they don't exist lmfao. Great read, bro.
 
TNT said:
A single fire and ur location is compromised. What then? Ur expensive underground facility will be blown. There is a reason countries prefer moveable launchers and put great emphasis on maneuverability. Egypt takes a maneuverable system and makes it static 😂.


U r learning abt data links now and we have implemented it and have our own standard for it. I guess moveable launchers is too advanced for u and the basic human instinct of burrying it, kicks in lolz. No wonder a tiny israel beat the crap out of so many countries.
These are two ignorant comments..
You don't seem to have read the article..or are those battery numbers too bitter for you to swallow..
Even underground facilities can hide mobile defense systems or are you ignorant of this too..
And stop comparing with Pakistan .. this is a thread about the Egyptian air defence..

 
The SC said:
These are two ignorant comments..
You don't seem to have read the article..or are those battery numbers too bitter for you to swallow..
Even underground facilities can hide mobile defense systems or are you ignorant of this too..
And stop comparing with Pakistan .. this is a thread about the Egyptian air defence..

Bitter for me to swallow? Why? We are not enemies with Egypt, infact have good relations. The only enemy u had have beaten u to submission. Keep burrying them, good luck lolz.
 
TNT said:
Bitter for me to swallow? Why? We are not enemies with Egypt, infact have good relations. The only enemy u had have beaten u to submission. Keep burrying them, good luck lolz.
So why you sound more bitter that Usraelis about their defeat in Ramadan war 1973..!??
 
The SC said:
So why you sound more bitter that Usraelis about their defeat in Ramadan war 1973..!??
I wish u would crush israel bt its ur own arab brethern sucking up to israel. Mind asking them why?
 
Well your ignorance about the Middle E
TNT said:
I wish u would crush israel bt its ur own arab brethern sucking up to israel. Mind asking them why?
Ignorance of the middle east affairs won't get you an answer here.. you better educate yourself about it before asking these questions.. Its for sure you won't be asking after you know more about the region..And It is better to seek the truth rather than opinions from here and there..First learn that there is no Usrael without the US..Meditate on that for a while and you will find the answers you seek..
 
Philip the Arab said:
Egypt should acquire the Skyknight when it is ready to defend the long range SAMs and other assets.

80 missiles can be in the air at the same time and they each have an active radar seeker negating the need for individual tracking radars.

In fact it may be the best SHORAD in the world when it enters production in my opinion.

View attachment 781478

View attachment 781479

UAE may even give a special deal to Egypt considering their strategic relationship. They could even pay for it in full and give Egypt a huge upgrade in their SHORAD while also giving money to their own company.
80 missiles at the same time that is quite alot and it could do well in multiple threat situations due to it's volume
 
