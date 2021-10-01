Egyptian capabilities to repel an attack by armed and suicide drones, and the ability to protect its long-range air defense systems

For air defense, Egypt uses an integrated networked multi-layered system, meaning that if a suicide drone, fighter or armed drone enters the Egyptian space in order to bomb the S-300 V-4 system, it must first pass the “TORM-2” and “Buk-M2” systems as well as the German IRIS-T SLM system. and the "Skyguard Amon" system ..Egypt also uses the technique of burying its long-range systems underground, and there are no parts of them visible on the ground except the launch nozzle opening only, as was shown in the Qader 2020 maneuver. It is very secure and inaccessible, so it is very difficult for it to appear in military parades because moving it while heading to the show and then returning to its place again will reveal its whereabouts, which is the same likely reason that the Patriot has not appeared so far and is likely to be in Egypt, according to the reports of the manufacturer, the Stockholm Institute and the United States of America, where they published information about missile and radar deals that took place Presenting a marketing video that includes a list of countries using the system, including Egypt.The Egyptian armed forces were not satisfied with only that, because these heavy systems on their own dealing with drones is an expensive matter, and dealing with any missile saturation or suicide drones will drain all systems in a very short time, so it launched several very successful local projects that are good at dealing with low flying objects and the risks of missile saturation or drones, including the Sinai systems 23, It is one of the most secretive Egyptian air defense systems, in addition to the “Nile 23” system.The system consists of the Russian ZU-23 cannons, built on the American M-113 armored vehicles, and also the Ayn al-Saqr missiles, which are Egyptian-made air defense missiles, and are considered an Egyptian development for the famous Russian shoulder-fired missile SAM-7, The Russians themselves recognized the superiority of the Egyptian missile on its Soviet counterpart, because of the features added to it Like IFF, systems to resist thermal defensive interference from aircraft, night vision devices, And a determinant of the effectiveness of the missile against the target on the battlefield, which is by the way a very important feature to reduce the loss of missiles during the battle. Also Egypt chose radars, optical tracking and night vision systems produced by the French companies Dassault and Thomson, to integrate them with the system on a moving tower, in addition to anti-jamming systems ..The Sinai 23 system consists of a radar and tracking detection unit, connected to 3-4 artillery and missile batteries, and each unit carries 6 locally-made Ein al-Saqr missiles, in addition to two 23 mm cannons.The system has undergone harsh tests in hostile environments and in various jamming conditions and has proven its worth and efficiency.. Egypt owns nearly 40 systems (120-160 artillery and missile units) of this type.Egypt also has jamming systems and interference stations that are the most powerful, largest and biggest in the Middle East, and they can cut off the connection between the drone and the control room, and even control it as well.And not to forget the Pechora systems, which were developed by Egypt, with a technological development surrounded by secrecy, which was hinted at after Egypt ordered 70 Pechora batteries in 2011 that were delivered, which is a very large number, but it has many reasons, the most important of which is the system’s ability to jam, drop and control drones..The “Pechora-2M” system has the horrific KRTZ-125-2M electronic warfare and jamming system that brought down the American stealth fighter in Bosnia war..The Egyptian armed forces have also manufactured a sniper rifle for drones that appeared at IDEX 2018..This gun can neutralize drones at a distance of more than 3 km and the weight of the system is 8 kilograms. It is a development of the EMP-guided deflecting gun to jam small drones operating with satellite navigation systems, whether GPS or GLONASS, which is also manufactured by Egypt..Different sources