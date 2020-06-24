What's new

Egyptian C-130s flights to pakistan

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Morpheus Egyptian company keen to invest in Pakistan energy sector Pakistan Economy 7
The SC A shift in the IMF’s outlook: from 2% to 6.5% the growth rates of the Egyptian economy in 20/21 Middle East & Africa 6
The SC Egyptian civil capabilities in the field of electronics Middle East & Africa 0
The SC The new Turkish Point 8 confirms full Egyptian control in the eastern Mediterranean Middle East & Africa 4
Dariush the Great BREAKING 150 Egyptian troops entered Syria via Hama Military Airport Middle East & Africa 43
mohammad45 Turkish media claims Egyptian military used fake photo to report on joint naval drills with France Middle East & Africa 4
H New images surface of alleged Egyptian Su-35 jets Middle East & Africa 0
The SC 2012–2013 Egyptian protests (Against Morsi) Middle East & Africa 3
PAKISTANI-007 BBC Documentary: Tutankhamun | Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh General Photos & Multimedia 0
Foxtrot Alpha Featured Libya army spots arrival of Egyptian weapons for Haftar Middle East & Africa 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top