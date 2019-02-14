Egypt will build a new dam and hydroelectric station in Tanzania

Dr. John Magufuli, President of the Federal Republic of Tanzania, and a large number of senior Tanzanian officials, Dr. Mohamed Shaker, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, and Egypt's Ambassador to Tanzania, witnessed on Saturday 27 July the foundation stone laying ceremony for the "Julius Nyerere" hydroelectric station project in Tanzania and the winner of the implementation of the Egyptian Alliance of the two Arab Contractors companies El Sewedy Electric, worth $ 2.9 billion.In his speech, the Tanzanian President praised the relations between Egypt and Tanzania, the efforts of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and the recent major development in the relations, expressing his confidence in the completion of the project, which is a dream for the Tanzanian people to provide clean energy, noting that Tanzania loses wood daily at an average of 400 hectares of In order to obtain energy, he also clarified that the dam project is built on only 2% of the Silos reserve area, and that this project will contribute to preserving the environment and create job opportunities for Tanzanians, as it will put Tanzania on the path of development in terms of establishing factories and undertaking various activities that depend On energy.In his speech, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Muhammad Shaker conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the sister of the Tanzanian President and to all officials, pointing out that the "Julius Nyerere" hydroelectric plant and dam project in Tanzania will become a sign of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, pointing out that the project He is fully supported by President El-Sisi, and there are instructions for his continuous follow-up.And the Minister of Electricity added that this project allows generating energy, which contributes to achieving the United Nations goals of sustainable development, and that this would implement the renewable energy initiative in Africa.On the other hand, Dr. Shaker explained that Egypt will stand by Tanzania hand in hand through the transfer of technology and expertise, and that the Ministry of Electricity will provide 50 training opportunities for Tanzanian brothers in the Ministry's training centers in Egypt.President of the Arab Contractors: President El-Sisi returned Egypt to the embrace of AfricaEngineer Mohsen Salah, head of the Arab Contractors Company, explained that this giant project comes within the framework of supporting and strengthening the Egyptian-Tanzanian relations, which have become a unique model during the era of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who returned to Egypt to the embrace of the African continent.Salah added that this project will be implemented by Egyptian-Tanzanian armaments at the highest levels of quality, and that the capacity of the dam reaches 2115 megawatts and its storage capacity reaches 33 billion cubic meters with a height of 134 meters, as it covers an area of 1350 square kilometers with a length of 100 kilometers and a total of roads of 80 km. Finished 40? Of them completely, pointing out that the project consists of 5 main elements, including the dam body, the power house, the water diversion tunnel, the places for power distribution, the permanent bridge to connect the two sides of the project, in addition to the establishment of two quarries on both sides of the project and a small village for the project workers.Salah added that this requires the use of 2.4 million cubic meters of reinforced concrete and 1.7 million cubic meters of Roller Compacted Concrete, with a total of 67,500 tons of reinforcing iron, a total amount of digging and filling of 6.5 million cubic meters, and the amount of rock barriers estimated at 3 million cubic meters of rocks.The head of the Arab Contractors confirmed that 20% of the total has been implemented. Of the planned residential camps for the project, including the temporary camp, the survey works for each project area were completed, and the soil layers exploration work was completed throughout the project with a total of 223 exploration pits, and the construction of temporary places for the offices of the project workers was completed and the study of places Quarries and a three-hole diversion tunnel, construction of a concrete plant and a crusher for the materials required to meet the needs of the project, has started.It is worth noting that this project comes within the framework of the Tanzanian government's plans to bring about a development renaissance in the country, as the project is one of the most important and largest national and development projects in Tanzania, in light of what it is expected to achieve in terms of diversifying energy sources in Tanzania and addressing energy problems there, in addition to Provide the necessary water needs by controlling water discharges throughout the year, including flood periods.It should be noted that the project will establish a main concrete dam to store the water needed to generate hydroelectric power from the power plant, as well as establish four other dams to store water, bringing the total expected water reserves to 33 billion cubic meters.The ceremony was attended by the Egyptian Alliance, Eng. Ahmed Al-Assar, Member of the Board of Directors, Engineer Ahmed Odeh, Project Manager, Engineer Mohamed Hassan, Deputy Project Director, Engineer Mohamed Samaha, Site Manager, Engineer Sayed Al-Attar, Survey Director and General Coordinator, Engineer Ibrahim Qamar, Regional Director, Africa Sector, Engineer Ahmed Raafat, Director of Occupational Safety and Health, and Professor Faisal Tawfiq, director of human and administrative resources in the project, and Mr. Mustafa Abul-Naga, director of project security.