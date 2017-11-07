What's new

Egypt Warns Greece of the Threat Posed by Erdogan’s Islamic Terrorists

Egypt Warns Greece of the Threat Posed by Erdogan's Islamic Terrorists
I was shocked to hear such disgusting news from Muslim country against another Muslim country. There is saying GCC Arab Duniya divide and rule amongst your own is way of life. A pressure of Israeli influence & useless traitor country.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week that Turkey may dispatch jihadists to Greece to destabilize the country, a report in Greek daily Ta Nea reveals.

According to the report, Cairo’s concern was expressed in the 8th Tripartite Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Summit held in Nicosia last Wednesday.

The Egyptian president’s concern is not only about Ankara’s involvement in all regional conflicts, but especially about the way Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “now engages and openly uses the Islamic factor.”

In this context, the Egyptian president warned “of a wave of terrorists in Greece in the future”.


In public statements after the meeting Al Sisi avoided referring directly to Turkey. But, he stressed the need to address tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and keep an eye on “countries that equip and finance terrorism.”

He also said that his country “does not use the issue of immigration to blackmail its partners in Europe as other countries do,” in a direct reference to Turkey.

The report at Ta Nea says that Al Sisi asked Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiadis to keep the threat of Islamic fundamentalism high on the agenda in their meetings and consultations with their partners.
Egypt Warns Greece of the Threat Posed by Erdogan's Islamic Terrorists | GreekReporter.com

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week that Turkey may dispatch jihadists to Greece to destabilize the country
Egypt Warns Greece of the Threat Posed by Erdogan's Islamic Terrorists
I was shocked to hear such disgusting news from Muslim country against another Muslim country. There is saying GCC Arab Duniya divide and rule amongst your own is way of life. A pressure of Israeli influence & useless traitor country.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week that Turkey may dispatch jihadists to Greece to destabilize the country, a report in Greek daily Ta Nea reveals.

According to the report, Cairo’s concern was expressed in the 8th Tripartite Cyprus-Greece-Egypt Summit held in Nicosia last Wednesday.

The Egyptian president’s concern is not only about Ankara’s involvement in all regional conflicts, but especially about the way Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “now engages and openly uses the Islamic factor.”

In this context, the Egyptian president warned “of a wave of terrorists in Greece in the future”.


In public statements after the meeting Al Sisi avoided referring directly to Turkey. But, he stressed the need to address tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and keep an eye on “countries that equip and finance terrorism.”

He also said that his country “does not use the issue of immigration to blackmail its partners in Europe as other countries do,” in a direct reference to Turkey.

The report at Ta Nea says that Al Sisi asked Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiadis to keep the threat of Islamic fundamentalism high on the agenda in their meetings and consultations with their partners.
Egypt Warns Greece of the Threat Posed by Erdogan's Islamic Terrorists | GreekReporter.com

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week that Turkey may dispatch jihadists to Greece to destabilize the country
