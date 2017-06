Egypt will be a competitive, balanced and diversified economy based on innovation and knowledge, based on justice, social integration and participation with a balanced and diverse ecology system that invests the genius of the place and the human to achieve sustainable development and improve the quality of life of Egyptians.The most important objective is the ambition to raise the GDP growth to more than 12%, and an explicitly ambitious goal which is suitable for Egypt's huge human resourcesIf we look at China between 1990 and 2014 growth is not less than 10% and this is the way to go..