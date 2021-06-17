Egypt: Upcoming arms deals in 2021

According to the Tactical Report website, Egypt is expected to sign New deals in 2021There is talk that several arms deals will materialize this year between Egypt and a number of countries such as France, Italy, Russia, Spain, India and the United States.Reports from Cairo indicate that many arms deals will materialize this year.In 2020, Egypt was considered one of the largest importers of French-made weapons. With the ongoing deals with French-Italian Thales Alenia Space (*) and the European company Arianespace (**), Egypt may be ranked as one of France's best clients in the field of space as well.The Egyptian Ministry of Military Production signed a cooperation agreement with Thales group in March. The agreement includes cooperation in various military and civilian fields, as well as transfer of expertise and localization of advanced technologies. The agreement also includes cooperation between the Egyptian Benha Electronics Company (Factory 144) and the Thales Group for the production of air defense and communications systems devices.Moreover, Thales Group has expressed its willingness to expand its partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Military Production in various fields, including air defense systems, Communication devices and ground stations designed to control satellites.Meanwhile, it was reported that Egypt and India are in talks to buy BrahMos Missiles and several Indian-made warships.BrahMos missiles can be integrated into the Sukhoi Su-35, Dassault Rafale or Mikoyan MiG-29 fighters, and can also be launched from sea or land platforms. They have a range of 290 km and a speed of Mach 2.8.The Indian Ministry of Defense 2020 report also states that Indian shipbuilder GRSE explore the possibility of selling Indian-made cruisers to Egypt and Morocco.As for Italy, a large deal is expected to be concluded this year between Egypt and Italy's Leonardo and Fincantieri companies. The Egyptian Navy (ENF) plans to deepen its relationship with Fincantieri, which is expected to fulfill its contract this year by delivering two more FREMM-class frigates to ENF. The frigates will be equipped with DART guided missiles, Aster surface-to-air missiles and Teseo Mk2/A anti-ship missiles.A separate deal with Fincantieri will include the delivery of several small coastal patrol boats (falaj class), which will be built locally at the Alexandria shipyard under a technology transfer package.Fincantieri is also expected to be the main sponsor and guest of honor in Egypt Defense Expo EDEX 2021, which will be held in Cairo at the end of 2021.Moreover, it is said that Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi is about to finish the file of a deal to purchase Russian-made Iskander-M tactical ballistic missiles. These missiles have a range of 500 km and are designed to destroy solid concrete blocks and surfaces. It is reported that the United States is not satisfied with the deal, and is likely to pursue to block it.It is also said that the US defense company Lockheed Martin is in negotiations with Egypt Ministry of Defense to deliver two C-130J Super Hercules heavy military transport aircrafts, 10 advanced T-50A trainer jets, an unknown number of commercial heavy cranes and Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopters. This deal has been in the works since 2020, and was postponed after the arrival of the United States President Joe Biden to the White House. There are more items in the deal that weren't revealed so far.Lockheed Martin is also sponsoring EDEX 2021, and will be placed as a Silver Sponsor category.Arms deals between Egypt and Spain also look promising this year, as a Spanish shipbuilderNavantia and French shipbuilder Naval Group are looking to introduce the Scorpène . classsubmarines for Egypt.