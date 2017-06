Egypt Unveils China-Made Giant Vessel For Logistic Navigation

Our Bureau

12:35 PM, June 22, 2017

The 90-meter long, 4,744-ton vessel is equipped with a lever that can reach 2,000 meters in deep water, and a moon pool that allows a submarine to pass through it to 3,000 meters under the sea. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

"The Suez Canal Authority is sparing no effort to modernize its potentials in the service of regional and international maritime navigation," Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Mohab Mamish on Wednesday was quoted as saying by Global Times Wednesday.​

“Egypt has to acquire specialized vessels to reduce its dependence on foreign companies, so that it can minimize the costs and maximize the benefits,” said Mohii Shebl, manager of maritime units in Timsah Company that owns the vessel.​