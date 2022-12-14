Egypt unilaterally determines its maritime borders with Libya.

Yesterday the Egyptian President Al-Sisi proceeded to sign a decree,. Egypt's demarcation contradicts the Turkish-Libyan memorandum, which it "cuts" in half.Egyptian media reported that in October, Egypt and Greece condemned the hydrocarbons deal between Turkey and the Tripoli government.against Turkish interests in the region, after the delimitation of an Exclusive Economic Zone between Greece and Egypt and the recent signing of an agreement for joint search and rescue operations in the region.Where the Turks are hoping for a full normalization of their relations with Egypt, Sisi comes and gives a resounding answer that brings the Turks back to reality. It is clear that Sisi is not kidding or compromising, but is fully committed to both equipping the Egyptian Armed Force's and serving Egyptian national interests in North Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. Interests which are directly harmed by the Sultan Erdogan with his bigoted policy.