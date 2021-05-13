What's new

Egypt to Buy Spy Satellite, Two MRTT Aircraft from France

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,189
19
22,304
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
11.05.2021

Egypt to Buy Spy Satellite, Two MRTT Aircraft from France

Egypt has signed a contract with France to buy an observation satellite and two multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft built by Airbus, according to French newspaper La Tribune.

Citing sources, La Tribune said that the spy satellite and the two MRTT planes were part of a bigger deal between Cairo and Paris. It will provide Egypt’s Armed Forces with modern war techniques in a deal that was set to be signed in 2016.

Due to financial issues, Egypt delayed the €600 million contract to 2021, according to Defence World.

Last Tuesday, Egypt’s Ministry of Defence announced that the two sides signed a contract to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets as part of a deal worth €5.4 billion. The deal would be financed through a 10-year loan.

The Dassault Rafale is the most modern aircraft operated by the Egyptian Air Force, used alongside its fleet of modernized American F-16 fighter jets. The Rafale is a semi-stealth multirole fighter designed to conduct close air support, as well as air superiority missions, and is rumoured to have advanced radar-jamming technology.

Egypt recently received four units of a French-made long-range, mobile, 3D air defence radar system called Thales Ground Master 400 (GM400) AESA, that has a maximum range of up to 515 km.


https://www.defaiya.com/news/Region...y-spy-satellite-two-mrtt-aircraft-from-france
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom