Egypt to Buy Spy Satellite, Two MRTT Aircraft from France







​ 11.05.2021

Egypt has signed a contract with France to buy an observation satellite and two multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft built by Airbus, according to French newspaper La Tribune.Citing sources, La Tribune said that the spy satellite and the two MRTT planes were part of a bigger deal between Cairo and Paris. It will provide Egypt’s Armed Forces with modern war techniques in a deal that was set to be signed in 2016.Due to financial issues, Egypt delayed the €600 million contract to 2021, according to Defence World.Last Tuesday, Egypt’s Ministry of Defence announced that the two sides signed a contract to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets as part of a deal worth €5.4 billion. The deal would be financed through a 10-year loan.The Dassault Rafale is the most modern aircraft operated by the Egyptian Air Force, used alongside its fleet of modernized American F-16 fighter jets. The Rafale is a semi-stealth multirole fighter designed to conduct close air support, as well as air superiority missions, and is rumoured to have advanced radar-jamming technology.Egypt recently received four units of a French-made long-range, mobile, 3D air defence radar system called Thales Ground Master 400 (GM400) AESA, that has a maximum range of up to 515 km.