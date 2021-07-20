Egypt to boost Rafale order by 100 Aircraft as it’s Su-35 failed to withstand Rafale’s SPECTRA electronic attacks

dbc said: Some critical reasoning is perhaps beneficial before you believe the crap that is posted on PDF.

Ask yourself how does a self defence suite like SPECTRA cause the SU35 radar to fail?



The best SPECTRA can do on a good day is prevent a lock and (or) deceive enemy radar receivers it is incapable of anything else.. Click to expand...

SPECTRA, state-of-the-art Rafale multi-spectral integrated defensive aids suite Protection of the Rafale is entrusted to the SPECTRA (Self-Protection Equipment to Counter Threats for Rafale Aircraft), a multi-spectral integrated defensive aids suite that has been developed by Thales in partnership with MBDA.

PakFactor said:



Now this begs the question about the rest of Russian and Chinese Air Fleet.



@Windjammer @Raider 21



How well would JF-17 Suites be able to handle this considering we’re taking off the shelf Chinese equipment. That’s interest regarding Spectra jamming SUs.Now this begs the question about the rest of Russian and Chinese Air Fleet.How well would JF-17 Suites be able to handle this considering we’re taking off the shelf Chinese equipment. Click to expand...

SPECTRA is built on a system of receivers and countermeasures. RF (radio frequency) detectors employ sophisticated techniques such as interferometry for high-precision direction-of-arrival and passive ranging, and digital frequency memory for signal coherence. The system also employs accurate laser warning detectors with direction-finding capability, and a passive infrared missile warning system. Data from all three sensor suites are fused and processed by a central computer, which prioritises and activates the relevant countermeasures, based upon comparison between the received signals and an onboard threat library.RF jamming is transmitted through active phased antennas. Employment of this advanced technology allows the jamming signal to be concentrated in the sector where it is needed, not only increasing its effectiveness, but also reducing the probability of intercept by the adversary’s own sensors. In addition to RF jammers, the SPECTRA system incorporates mechanical countermeasures for the dispensing of chaff and decoys that are effective in either electromagnetic or infrared domains.In addition to protecting the Rafale, SPECTRA also has a valuable offensive function. Fused data from the sensors provides threat tracks in the weapon system, which can be displayed in the cockpit. These tracks can be used for targeting in the defence suppression role.Additionally, the data product from the SPECTRA sensors is of very high quality, so that the system can be used for the gathering of Elint (electronic intelligence).Pop-up threats can be compared against the threat library, which can be updated with new information. The product of SPECTRA is also recorded and can be downloaded upon the aircraft’s return to base for more detailed analysis in the ground-based support centre. In this way master threat libraries can be updated, and revised data files produced for subsequent missions.You can be rest assure. Chinese electronic equipment is different from Russian. Chinese airforce already deploy 3D AESA AWACS, AESA radar and even dual band AESA radar for our naval in wide service. Anybody who still think Russian warfare electronic is on par with China , is as good as living in era of China still not able to send anybody to space.