What's new

Egypt to Allocate $500 Mln for Gaza Rebuilding Effort

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,267
19
22,419
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
18 May, 2021



Egypt will allocate $500 million for rebuilding efforts in the Gaza Strip following Israeli air strikes, the Egyptian presidency said on Tuesday.

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull.

Nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza strip have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary care health centers, the United Nations humanitarian agency said.

Some 47,000 out of 52,000 displaced persons had fled to UN schools.

Egyptian companies will participate in rebuilding operations, according to the statement that followed a meeting between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordan's King Abdullah II in Paris.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh thanked Sisi for his contribution and Egypt's mediation efforts, which reflected the country's "national commitment to the Palestinian cause".


https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/2979926/egypt-allocate-500-mln-gaza-rebuilding-effort


Egypt Transfers Palestinians Wounded in Israeli Attacks through Rafah Crossing


https://english.aawsat.com/home/art...ounded-israeli-attacks-through-rafah-crossing
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom