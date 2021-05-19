Egypt to Allocate $500 Mln for Gaza Rebuilding Effort

Egypt Transfers Palestinians Wounded in Israeli Attacks through Rafah Crossing

18 May, 2021Egypt will allocate $500 million for rebuilding efforts in the Gaza Strip following Israeli air strikes, the Egyptian presidency said on Tuesday.Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull.Nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza strip have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary care health centers, the United Nations humanitarian agency said.Some 47,000 out of 52,000 displaced persons had fled to UN schools.Egyptian companies will participate in rebuilding operations, according to the statement that followed a meeting between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordan's King Abdullah II in Paris.Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh thanked Sisi for his contribution and Egypt's mediation efforts, which reflected the country's "national commitment to the Palestinian cause".