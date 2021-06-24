Egypt, the UAE, Tunisia and Morocco participate, along with 28 other countries, in the "Sea breeze" maneuvers

Egypt, the UAE, Tunisia and Morocco, along with 28 other countries, are participating in the naval maneuvers "Sea Breeze", which will be launched at the end of this month in the Black Sea, as a participant or an observer.The naval maneuvers will start from June 28 to July 2021, major naval maneuvers in the Black Sea with the participation of 32 countries hosted by the US and Ukrainian navies.5,000 military personnel, 32 ships, 40 aircraft and 18 commando teams will participate in this naval exercise, making it the largest joint exercise since 1997.These maneuvers are described as an important NATO event, despite the participation of dozens of non-NATO countries as participants or observers.For its part, the US Navy stated that these naval military exercises, which will last for 12 days, will include, among others, “amphibious warfare, land maneuver warfare, diving operations, maritime interception operations, air defense, special operations integration, anti-submarine warfare and search and Rescue operations .The Russian embassy in Washington had warned earlier that the size of the "Sea Breeze" exercises in the Black Sea, increases the risk of unintended accidents there.