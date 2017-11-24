Egypt: The Minister of Military Production discusses frameworks for joint cooperation with the international company Thales

25 / March / 2021Eng. Mohamed Ahmed Morsi, Minister of State for Military Production, Marc Dramon, Vice President of Thales International Group to discuss joint cooperation frameworks, received today at the headquarters of the General Office of the Ministry of Military Production, in the presence of Sherif Barakat, Director General of the "Thales" Company of Egypt, and Eng. Mohamed Mohamed Salah El-Din Mostafa, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Authority For Military Production, the Managing Director and a number of the Ministry's leaders.Minister Morsi explained that this meeting comes within the framework of the series of meetings that are taking place between the two sides to follow up developments of joint cooperation in various military and civil fields and exchange visions regarding the transfer of expertise and the localization of advanced technology in various fields, including cooperation between Benha Electronic Industries Company (M 144) Al-Harbi and a company. Thales in the field of producing communication devices and air defense systems, and working on transferring the company's global expertise in this field to companies and military production units.For his part, Marc Dramon, Vice President of Thales International Group, indicated his company's keenness to develop partnership with the Ministry of Military Production due to its vast technical, manufacturing and human expertise and capabilities, stressing the French interest in deepening cooperation with Egypt in the current stage in many Military and civil fields, including (air defense systems - ground stations to control satellites - communication devices) and take advantage of Egypt's strategic location and its distinguished relationship with African countries to penetrate African markets, especially in light of the economic reforms that the country is witnessing in the recent period, which is considered an attraction Important for investors from all countries of the world.The media advisor to the Minister of State for Military Production and the official spokesperson for the ministry, Mohamed Eid Bakr, stated that the Ministry of Military Production is keen to cooperate with international companies operating in various fields to transfer and localize modern technologies in Egypt, in order to achieve an added value for the Egyptian economy as a whole.