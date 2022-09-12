Egypt: Talks with France over €5bn submarine deal amid country’s dire economic crisis​

Baba_Yaga said: Why would Egypt buy submarines? It has no big enemies whatsoever, especially those with a navy. Their one "kind of" enemy - Eithopia is a poor landlocked country with no naval force. I guess submarines could be used to blockade dijibouti and thus supplies to Eithopia, but that would be overkill. This Sisi guy has gone crazy and way too paranoid, buying all sorts of big ticket equipment for no reason at all. Submarines won't even help him crush a rebellion. Click to expand...

In the 80s peace with Israel was established after half a century of war nothing was on the agenda and peace would fall on the middle east and we slept on our right cheek and called it a day. Today the middle east is a fire with uprisings wars and Foreign countries intervening in the middle east. Syria and Iraq were weak which prompted Turkey Iran Israel to intervene no international treaties hold any of them guilty although the countless crimes committed.According to hilary clinton's diary the 5th American fleet got close to the suez to occupy it if the Egyptian military falls during the uprising in 2011. They were met with mirages mig 21s submarines and frigates and were warned twice to leave the area immeadietly before being fired upon so they complied.Turkey did not wait and intervened in multiple countries because their military institution was either completely fallen or became weak. They came to secure resources and influence and even Land under false pretexts and cooperating with trecherous goverments supported by the democrats and the MI6 like the muslim brotherhood to control said countries and flood their markets with only Turkish products in civillian and military affairs. Turkey tried to threaten Egyptian national security by trying to drill in Egyptian EEZ which was met by detterence and supporting their proxies of ISIS and others in Libya by building airbases and military bases for them which the important ones were destroyed by "Unknown Aircraft" and Egyptian special forces at one instance captured 22 including leader of ISIS in North africa and killed 150 other ISIS personal and destroyed a military base compared with 3 cassulties which one was KIA on the Egyptian side the operation was done by 30 SOF.Israel sticked to the shadows and the mossad did all the work indirectly Funding ISIS in Libya and sinai and the GIS caught a Mossad agent in Libya which was affliated with ISIS his location and state is unkown today. In 2012 there were protests in Cairo around military insitutions organized by MB groups which these protesters had also Al-Qaeda flags. Israeli troops were mobilized on the border but when the protests were drawn away some of the mobilized Israelis were called back.Iran tried to threaten the suez canal by moving proxies (houthis) and pulling somali pirate moves on Bab Al mandab until the Egyptian navy presented itself there and is now building a naval base in dijibouti to keep a foothold in that area more effectively. Also MB revelotionary guard was going to get founded by qassem solimani himself until the GIS apparently scared him way off Egypt in 2012. Blackmailing? Maybe.If Egypt's military was weak or its Intelligence services were weak these regional countries which are controlled by Israel for the most part and their international supporters will not hesitate to invade Egypt. Syria is weak Iraq is Weak Libya is weak and now they are all invaded and destroyed. Camp David is a peice of paper no international law holds them accountable and they wont hesitate to Invade Egypt under any pretext if Egypt's Military is weak and that was the first thing the Mb tried to do with Iran's help.