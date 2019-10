Egypt steps up support for Syrian Kurds, increases political pressure on Turkey

An emergency Arab League meeting convened at Egypt’s request. Cairo also tried to raise the issue of the Turkish invasion in meetings with European and US officials.

Closing ranks. Representatives of Arab states attend an emergency meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo to discuss Turkey’s offensive on Syria, October 12 . (AFP)

CAIRO - Egypt is stepping up political and diplomatic support for Syria’s Kurds in the face of the Turkish invasion of Kurdish-held areas in north-eastern Syria.



“Resisting this Turkish aggression is a legitimate right,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said during a meeting October 12 in Cairo with a delegation of the Syrian Democratic Council, the political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces.



The meeting took place just before an emergency session of foreign ministers at the Arab League during which the Arab countries issued official condemnation of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring.



Arab countries, except for Turkish allies Qatar, Somalia and the western Libya government, signalled intentions to ramp up pressure on Istanbul through curtailing economic cooperation, boycotting Turkey as a tourist destination and downgrading diplomatic representation.



Relations between Egypt and Turkey have deteriorated since an army-backed uprising in Egypt against Islamist President Muhammad Morsi, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was supported by Turkey.