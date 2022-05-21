Egypt signed MoU with Brazil on technology transfer in military and civil industries

Air MobilityEve Air Mobility (Eve) and Halo announced a partnership focused on developing Urban Air Mobility (UAM) products and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. This partnership includes an order for 200 of Eve’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Deliveries are expected to start in 2026. This order represents one of the largest in the UAM industry and secures Halo as the launch partner for Eve in both the U.S. and the U.K. markets.