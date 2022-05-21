What's new

Egypt signed MoU with Brazil on technology transfer in military and civil industries

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527997585016991744

Arab Organization for Industrialization signed MoU with A high-level Brazilian delegation, headed by General Flavio Rocha, Minister of Strategic Affairs of the Republic of Brazil, and Marcos Digot, National Secretary for Military Production at the Brazilian Ministry of Defense..

Brazil has a lot to offer mostly in the aero-space industry.. be it civilian or military.. and in many other fields as well..
 
Brazil has a significant arms industry of its own which regularly exhibits at the DSEI arms fair in London.

Major companies include aircraft producer Embraer, which mostly produces civil aircraft, but also the Super Tucano trainer/light attack aircraft, which has been sold to conflict-affected countries around the world; Condor non-lethal technologies, a major tear-gas producer; and Taurus, one of the largest producers of small arms in the world.

Brazil has a substantial domestic arms industry, which it is seeking to develop further with a goal of attaining a large degree of self-sufficiency in arms production.

It is using major arms imports, in particular the Gripen combat aircraft from Sweden and submarines (including a nuclear submarine) from France, to gain technology transfers, training, and local co-production, with the aim of being able to design and produce such systems independently in the future.

Brazil was the 24th biggest exporter of major conventional weapons between 2008-2017 according to SIPRI, selling to 21 countries, with no individual recipient predominating.

Brazil hosts a major biennial arms fair, LAAD Defence and Security, which claims to be “the leading defence and security exhibition in Latin America”. The arms fair is strongly supported by the Brazilian government and armed forces.

The most recent such event was LAAD Defense and Security 2019, which had 450 exhibitors and 183 official delegations, including one from the UK. BAE Systems was a diamond sponsor” for the event.

Embraer​

The third largest producer of commercial aircraft in the world after Boeing and Airbus, around 16% of Embraer’s sales are nonetheless from arms.

Embraer produces the Super Tucano trainer/light attack aircraft, which has been exported by Brazil to 15 countries worldwide between 2008-2017. It is particularly popular for counter-insurgency purposes, including in numerous ongoing conflict countries such as Afghanistan, Colombia, Mali, Nigeria, and Pakistan. The Super Tucano is also produced under license in the US, from where it is also exported. (The Nigerian planes were from the US production line, for example).

1653158672985.png


Embraer has also led development of a new military transport aircraft, the KC-390, along with other South American partners. Embraer was listed by SIPRI as the 84th largest arms company in the world outside China in 2017, with arms sales of $950 million.

1653158778466.png


Odebrecht​

Odebrecht is a giant Brazilian infrastructure and construction company that has also developed interests in the arms industry. In particular, it won the contract for construction of a new submarine construction facility and naval base for the submarines bought from France in 2009.

1653158962693.png


First Brazilian made Scorpene
1653159045280.png

Helibras​

A Brazilian subsidiary of Airbus, producing military and civil helicopters; its military helicopters are mostly used by the Brazilian armed forces.

1653159211173.png


1653159372238.png


1653159432941.png


Taurus​

Taurus claims to be one of the three largest small arms manufacturers in the world.

According to its website: “The company produces a wide range of models of weapons and accessories, including holsters, revolvers, pistols, machine guns and long guns used for the markets of the military and police as well as to the civil market.”

It exports to around 80 countries worldwide, with a particular focus on the US market, where it also has a subsidiary.

1653159635281.png


1653159689938.png



Condor Non-Lethal Technologies​


Condor Non-Lethal Technologies is a Rio-based company, specialising in tear gas, pepper spray, stun guns, rubber bullets, smoke grenades, impact grenades and pyrotechnics.

It sells to militaries, police forces, and the UN, and also offers training to public and private institutions around the world. The company was founded in 1985 and regularly exhibits at DSEI and other arms fairs..

1653159867359.png


Advanced Composites Solutions​

Commonly shortened to ACS is an engineering company specialized in composite materials technology, mainly their application to the development and construction of light aircraft..

1653161951779.png
 

The Brazilian cruise missile, the MTC-300 or Matador, with 300 km of range and accuracy in the 50-meter scale: Air.. Land and Sea variants..

1653160949477.png


The MTC-300 missile is designed to destroy strategic targets at medium range with great
accuracy and reduced collateral damage The missiles use solid-fuel rockets for launching, and a turbojet during the subsonic cruise flight..

The AVTM-300 is designed to be launched from Avibras' Astros II Mk6 systems (aka Astros 2020). A single Astros rocket launcher can carry and launch two missiles.

1653160971703.png


It is projected to be a less expensive alternative to the American Tomahawk (missile). The missile is equipped with a central computer that combines a Ring laser gyroscope, connected to an active GPS navigation device that uninterruptedly supplies positioning information for course correction. Apparently there also will be a naval version called X-300. The missile can use a single warhead of 200 kg of high explosive or cluster munition warhead with 64 submunitions for anti-personnel or anti-tank targets.

1653161005634.png


The MICLA-BR development was confirmed on September 2019 by the Brazilian Air Force. The variant will have an declared operational range of up to 300 km.

1653161031598.png


CategoryData
Length5.4 m
Weight1,140 kg
Payload200 kg
Range300 km
SpeedMach 0.85 (900 km/h)
PropulsionPolaris TJ1000 Turbojet
GuidanceGPS, inertial, laser gyroscope
Unit Cost$800,000


Avibras' Astros II Mk6 MLRS

1653160347736.png


1653160388240.png


1653160479162.png


1653160551080.png
 
AEL Sistemas​

AEL operates in the areas of fixed and rotary wings, unmanned vehicles, homeland security, armored vehicles, communication systems, contracted of logistics support, space systems and simulators.

1653163592256.png


AEL Sistemas participates of the transfer of technology program of Gripen NG, and will supply its avionics with innovative features such as a "wide area display" (WAD), a panoramic 19 by 8 inches touchscreen display similar to Lockheed F-35 panoramic cockpit display.

The company also developed the Link-BR2, a datalink with an advanced encrypted protocol and high degree of security, that allow the exchange of data such radar information, videos and images with other units of the three branches anytime and anywhere. Very few countries in the world developed this type of communication system.

1653163441697.png


AEL Sistemas command systems interoperability

1653163536109.png


Known as Amazonia 1, it is the first such satellite entirely designed, integrated, tested, and operated by Brazil. The five companies are associated with the Brazilian Aerospace Cluster, and are members of the Aerospace Brazil Sectorial Project, conducted in partnership with Apex-Brasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). It was launched on February 28, as part of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) mission PSLV-41.

1653163300347.png


1653163253984.png
 
Ares Aeroespacial e Defensa​

Ares' website states that it "concentrates its activities in the planning, design, development, manufacture, integration, maintenance and commercialization of products in three main lines of business: Stations of Arms, Naval Systems, Optical and Electro-Optical systems.

1653166253620.png


1653166543455.png


1653166327987.png


1653166476854.png


ATENA combat system for ships
1653166824804.png


CORCED is a light stabilized swivel gun station, mounted externally to the ship's deck
1653166936818.png


Torpedo launcher system - SLT
1653167108887.png



Alça Óptica
Optical Loop/handle System is an equipment developed to provide stabilized line-of-sight information for target acquisition and control a gun in emergency mode.

1653167351941.png
 
The Arsenal de Marinha do Rio de Janeiro (AMRJ) is a military organization of the Brazilian Navy.

The Arsenal is the main maintenance center and naval base of the Brazilian Navy, involving the design, construction and maintenance of ships and submarines, not only for the Brazilian Navy, but also to friendly nations. The AMRJ provides shipbuilding services both for military strategic reasons (mastery of technologies, seeking the reduction of external dependence),

1653167918687.png


1653167971330.png
 
Empresa Gerencial de Projetos Navais (EMGEPRON)

1653172929156.png


1653173003494.png


1653173046177.png


The Admiral Jurandyr da Costa Müller de Campos ammunition factory (FAJCMC) is owned by the Brazilian Navy and since 1996 has been managed by EMGEPRON

1653173199338.png



1653173589175.png


1653173646050.png


EMGEPRON has provided specialists to the Navy Technology Center in São Paulo (CTMSP) in support of two of the Brazilian Navy's nuclear power generation projects: The Fuel Cycle Project and The Electric-Core Generation Laboratory Project (LABGENE).

1653174050916.png


1653174276954.png
 

Eve Air Mobility

1653174501913.png


1653174528120.png


1653174570083.png


1653174651483.png


1653174760554.png


June 1st, 2021 – Eve Air Mobility (Eve) and Halo announced a partnership focused on developing Urban Air Mobility (UAM) products and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. This partnership includes an order for 200 of Eve’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Deliveries are expected to start in 2026. This order represents one of the largest in the UAM industry and secures Halo as the launch partner for Eve in both the U.S. and the U.K. markets.
 
Fábrica Nacional de Motores​

Marine engines at high performance​

1653175159508.png


Inbord 13HP
1653175238329.png


Inbord 42HP (there are 20 and 30 HP and up to 300 HP too..)
1653175339944.png


For yachts
1653175468839.png


Fábrica Nacional de Mobilidades

1653176225498.png


1653176289071.png
 
Gerdau

Currently, Gerdau has an installed capacity of 26 million metric tons of steel per year and offers steel for the civil construction, automobile, industrial, agricultural and various sectors.

Gerdau is also the world’s 30th largest steelmaker. It has 337 industrial and commercial units and more than 30,000 employees across 10 countries.

1653176482086.png


1653176589824.png


1653176678093.png


1653176713066.png
 

