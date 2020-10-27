What's new

Egypt should ban French cargos and transfers from passing or using Suez canal

Measures to take against France that would make it bleed.

*Boycot any sell of oil or gas to France

*Ban France from using the Suez Canal (This would be hard on the them logitisically and economically)

*Ban all French products, deals and companies operating in any muslim country should be shout down immediately

*Impose Visa entry for all French citizens in any muslim country removing the previous free-entry

*Any investments such as Hotels or anything linked to france should be immediately suspended

*No French owned flights should not be allow for transit hub or taking passengers from a Muslim land.

*Close all French embassy's
 
