What's new

Egypt seeks to acquire the latest version of the Rafale F4 fighters as an alternative to the American F-35 stealth fighters

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,679
19
23,232
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

The Rafale greatly convinced the Egyptian authorities as well as the Egyptian Air Force. The country recently signed a new order comprising 30 modern standard F3R aircraft, as well as two A330 MRTT air-refueled aircraft and a military satellite.

The Egyptian negotiator also announced his intention to increase the Egyptian Rafale fleet to 72 aircraft, or even 100 aircraft, by submitting new orders in the coming years. It is clear that the capabilities of the French aircraft's newer, futuristic F4 standard meet the country's needs to enhance deterrence and deep-strike capabilities, thus enabling it to strengthen its position as a regional power.

According to the American website breakdefense, citing Egyptian sources familiar with the matter, the Rafale F4 is Cairo's alternative to the American F35A stealth fighters that Washington refused to export to its ally in the Middle East, especially in the field of cooperative engagement.

In addition, the Rafale F4 will have a range of modern sensors including a new version of the AESA RBE2 radar, as well as advanced weapons, such as the A2SM Hammer 1,000 kg bombs and the new MICA NG short and medium-range missile. The aircraft will have advanced capabilities in cooperative engagement and exchange of information and data, in particular with the MiG-29 and Su-35 recently acquired by Cairo from Moscow, deals under which Washington has already expressed strong dissatisfaction, through intransigence in modernizing the Egyptian F-16 fleet. It is a point, which Egyptian officials have already made earlier, and taken as a good argument for the extension of the Rafale fleet in the country.


It seems that Data sharing between the Rafale and the Russian aircrafts plays a major role in this decision

At the moment, the topic has not been raised publicly by the French authorities or by the Rafale team. But the hypothesis of a potentially large new order, the size of which will be related to the capabilities of the Egyptian budget when the time comes, will undoubtedly put the Rafale, with its latest version F4, in the spotlight.

It is reported that the F4 standard will be a major step in the program. And it will not be one model, but two versions of the aircraft: the F4.1, which will be based on the development F3R, and the F4.2, which will be based on a new cell that offers more advanced development capabilities, especially in the field of data fusion and integration of new sensors.

As for Cairo, having the two versions, the F4.1 after upgrading the 24 + 30 aircraft it has already ordered, and the F4.2 which offers great capabilities compared to the capabilities of the fifth generation aircraft, is a huge challenge as it will surely impose itself in the Middle East as in the East Mediterranean Sea and strengthen its position as a regional power.


https://www.meta-defense.fr/ar/2021/05/20/تلبيد-مصر-بالفعل-في-انفجار-F4/
 
The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
21,679
19
23,232
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
100 Rafale will be a very scary strike force.. which means deterrence at its best..

And What is important in the new deal is that Egypt should press for the transfer of Rafale technology, even if it is 50% ToT..Because the number is large and it is close to the Indian deal, which was 120 fighters .. Hence Egypt can enter the advanced fighter jet industry with the Rafale..

There is a strong focus on the air force and the navy…..and these two weapons if you focus on them, you will find that they are the ones who express the offensive capabilities of any army.

Land and air defense to a lesser extent. But the claws of the armies appear in the Navy and Air.

It is clear that in the previous era, the Egyptian doctrine was to emphasize the defensive strength of the country and its ability to repel any attack from any force.....so the focus was heavily on air and land defense. And now... after much has changed now with a political intent to turn into an offensive doctrine... a regional army with international capabilities.

This trend was very fast and very intense..!! Which grabbed everyone's attention... In five years, the Egyptian armed forces was able to turn into an offensive army of high caliber and is still advancing.. So after fifty years of a purely defensive policy. Egypt quickly switched to the second state; attack condition. And absorbed the offensive weapons, tactics and training....!!!

The Egyptian army is a defensive army of the first degree, and it is not exaggerated if one says that to defeat Egypt on its own land is something that only a few superpowers can do, and the cost will still be exorbitant….

It is clear that the plan was already in place. But Sisi implemented it quickly and with great achievement. And undoubtedly increased it... only God knows where exactly the Egyptian development will stop and at what degree of strength. And what is still hiding of course...!!!!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom