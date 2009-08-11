1st Oct 2020The government of Egypt has requested the purchase of a Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) system from the United States at a cost of $417 million.The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the potential sale on 1 October.The DSCA said the MDA system includes multi-site acquisition radars (fixed and mobile) with supporting facilities, electrooptical/infrared sensors (fixed, mobile, airborne), radio communications suites, hybrid power generation systems, closed circuit television, power and data distribution units, automatic identification system, and various other surveillance and communications systems; and other related elements of logistical and programme support.Requested equipment includes: 34 Integrated Fixed Towers with supporting equipment; 28 Communication Towers with supporting equipment; 12 Relay Towers with supporting equipment; six Naval Base Operations Rooms, two regional Operations Centres, and one Strategic Operation Centre all with supporting equipment; six Harbour Protection Systems with supporting equipment; Intelligent Fibre Intrusion Detection System; 12 Vertical Take Off and Landing unmanned aerial vehicles with six Ground Stations; 14 Mobile Maritime Surveillance Vehicles; and three Aerostat ISR Integrated Platforms with supporting equipment.The prime contractor will be the Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC), based in McLean, Virginia.“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally country that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East,” the DSCA said.“Egypt intends to use this Maritime Domain Awareness system to provide the Egyptian Armed Forces with a maritime surveillance capability with real-time situational awareness in the defence of Egypt maritime boundary, natural resources, and ports.”The prime contractor will be the Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC), McLean, VA. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.