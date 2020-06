Shame on so-called muslim Arabs .... Egypt , S.Arabia and The Uae rules by puppet traitors



even there are Hadith about the conquest of Constantinople



Costantinople was capital of the Byzantine Empire. It was surrounded by many Muslim States but The Turks conquered Costantinople

Prophet Muhammad ( S.A.V ) had said that Constantinople will surely be conquered what a good commander is the conqueror, what a good soldier is the conqueror





do you know what about the conquest in ISLAM ? You traitor puppet Dictators

Click to expand...