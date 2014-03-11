What's new

Egypt postponed meetings with Turkey due to its ignoring of its conditions and demands

Al-Arabiya sources revealed that "Egypt postponed new meetings with Turkey due to the failure to implement Egyptian conditions and demands."

The sources stated that "Cairo insists on receiving a number of wanted persons from Turkey, despite Ankara's refusal."

The sources indicated that "Turkey rejects the Egyptian demands to reduce the number of its forces in Libya."

She stated that "Egypt linked the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Libya to the resumption of security meetings."

The sources pointed out that "Cairo demands written Turkish pledges to respect Libya's sovereignty."

And last week, the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey announced that Turkey's relationship with Egypt is "rooted", explaining that "the intelligence and foreign affairs of the two countries are in constant contact."

The party said that it would focus on "concrete issues during mutual talks with Egypt."

The party called for the necessity of "discussing the future of Libya and the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean with Egypt."


I believe Turkish policy under erdogan is if even one soldier they sent to everywhere they must stay there forever
 
Can anyone explain why turkish presence in Libya is illegal if it is at the behest of the internationally recognized government? I understand the other side led by Haftar is the illegal side.
 
