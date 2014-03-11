Egypt postponed meetings with Turkey due to its ignoring of its conditions and demands

Al-Arabiya sources revealed that "Egypt postponed new meetings with Turkey due to the failure to implement Egyptian conditions and demands."The sources stated that "Cairo insists on receiving a number of wanted persons from Turkey, despite Ankara's refusal."The sources indicated that "Turkey rejects the Egyptian demands to reduce the number of its forces in Libya."She stated that "Egypt linked the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Libya to the resumption of security meetings."The sources pointed out that "Cairo demands written Turkish pledges to respect Libya's sovereignty."And last week, the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkey announced that Turkey's relationship with Egypt is "rooted", explaining that "the intelligence and foreign affairs of the two countries are in constant contact."The party said that it would focus on "concrete issues during mutual talks with Egypt."The party called for the necessity of "discussing the future of Libya and the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean with Egypt."