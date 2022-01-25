What's new

Egypt, Pakistan achieved economic growth despite Covid-19: Muzammil

D

Desprado

BANNED
Jun 30, 2018
682
-6
552
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Spokes-person Finance Ministry Muzammil Aslam on Monday said that Egypt and Pakistan were among those countries that had achieved almost 100 percent economic growth despite the impact of Covid-19 pandemics.
Talking to the PTV news channel, he assured that the government was fighting crises with determination as to the provision of relief to the people, affected by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, which is the government’s topmost priority.
He hoped that Pakistan’s economy was growing strong and stable, adding, despite the multiple challenges, particularly Covid-19, the country’s economy has been performing well during 2021 and is moving in the right direction with the support of the government’s prudent policies.
He said that the country’s exports are gradually increasing and likely to touch $30 billion by end of this fiscal year, while, inflows of home remittances would be about $32 billion.
Pakistan has also revised up its economic growth rate for 2020-21 to 5.37 percent from 3.9pc which is another historic achievement, he said, adding, the policies of the government bearing fruits and taking the economy towards sustainable development.
Due to the fair policies of the present government, foreign investors were also taking a keen interest in investment in the development projects in Pakistan, he mentioned.
Replying to a question, he said that no doubt Pakistan was far better than India economically, and the country was now on the path to prosperity.


What is name of Nasha that Imran Khan and Youthia is taking?

www.brecorder.com

Egypt, Pakistan achieved economic growth despite Covid-19: Muzammil

ISLAMABAD: Spokes-person Finance Ministry Muzammil Aslam on Monday said that Egypt and Pakistan were among those...
www.brecorder.com
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,227
9
7,411
Desprado said:
ISLAMABAD: Spokes-person Finance Ministry Muzammil Aslam on Monday said that Egypt and Pakistan were among those countries that had achieved almost 100 percent economic growth despite the impact of Covid-19 pandemics.
Talking to the PTV news channel, he assured that the government was fighting crises with determination as to the provision of relief to the people, affected by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, which is the government’s topmost priority.
He hoped that Pakistan’s economy was growing strong and stable, adding, despite the multiple challenges, particularly Covid-19, the country’s economy has been performing well during 2021 and is moving in the right direction with the support of the government’s prudent policies.
He said that the country’s exports are gradually increasing and likely to touch $30 billion by end of this fiscal year, while, inflows of home remittances would be about $32 billion.
Pakistan has also revised up its economic growth rate for 2020-21 to 5.37 percent from 3.9pc which is another historic achievement, he said, adding, the policies of the government bearing fruits and taking the economy towards sustainable development.
Due to the fair policies of the present government, foreign investors were also taking a keen interest in investment in the development projects in Pakistan, he mentioned.
Replying to a question, he said that no doubt Pakistan was far better than India economically, and the country was now on the path to prosperity.


What is name of Nasha that Imran Khan and Youthia is taking?

www.brecorder.com

Egypt, Pakistan achieved economic growth despite Covid-19: Muzammil

ISLAMABAD: Spokes-person Finance Ministry Muzammil Aslam on Monday said that Egypt and Pakistan were among those...
www.brecorder.com
Click to expand...
Why didn’t the policy rate reach 15% yet?

Pakistan Stock Exchange News and Discussion

Worst-ever decline witnessed By RECORDER REVIEW on March 23, 2020 Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed worst ever decline after 2008-09 due to panic selling on investor concern over deadly coronavirus spread. The market remained under severe selling pressure during the first four sessions...
defence.pk
 
HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
13,058
101
34,340
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Desprado said:
Topic ka to jawab dado Imran khan----------
Click to expand...

@waz @The Eagle @WebMaster

1643103779703-png.811012


Click Here
 
Last edited by a moderator:
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
7,382
-2
7,226
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bilal. said:
Pehle apna jawab do… save kerne ko bola tha na. Agaya Late jan. Abh bolo.


@AZ1 iski tau phus ho gai :lol:
Click to expand...
he's pyscho from last 6 month yeh govt hojayegi wo hojaye
-stock market crash kardi
- Govt ko 4-5 baar bhejwa chuka hai.
- Jan mai interest rate jo 15% pohcha chuka hai
- ab aik new cheez laya hai ke april mai govt dissolve kardeiga imran khan.

Basically he's main aim to spread lies amd propaganda because he's part of pmln media cell team tokri wala
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,227
9
7,411
AZ1 said:
he's pyscho from last 6 month yeh govt hojayegi wo hojaye
-stock market crash kardi
- Govt ko 4-5 baar bhejwa chuka hai.
- Jan mai interest rate jo 15% pohcha chuka hai
- ab aik new cheez laya hai ke april mai govt dissolve kardeiga imran khan.

Basically he's main aim to spread lies amd propaganda because he's part of pmln media cell team tokri wala
Click to expand...
Aap September mien default bhol gai. Badh mien woh Dec ho gaya tha:lol:
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,760
42
22,328
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Desprado said:
ISLAMABAD: Spokes-person Finance Ministry Muzammil Aslam on Monday said that Egypt and Pakistan were among those countries that had achieved almost 100 percent economic growth despite the impact of Covid-19 pandemics.
Talking to the PTV news channel, he assured that the government was fighting crises with determination as to the provision of relief to the people, affected by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, which is the government’s topmost priority.
He hoped that Pakistan’s economy was growing strong and stable, adding, despite the multiple challenges, particularly Covid-19, the country’s economy has been performing well during 2021 and is moving in the right direction with the support of the government’s prudent policies.
He said that the country’s exports are gradually increasing and likely to touch $30 billion by end of this fiscal year, while, inflows of home remittances would be about $32 billion.
Pakistan has also revised up its economic growth rate for 2020-21 to 5.37 percent from 3.9pc which is another historic achievement, he said, adding, the policies of the government bearing fruits and taking the economy towards sustainable development.
Due to the fair policies of the present government, foreign investors were also taking a keen interest in investment in the development projects in Pakistan, he mentioned.
Replying to a question, he said that no doubt Pakistan was far better than India economically, and the country was now on the path to prosperity.


What is name of Nasha that Imran Khan and Youthia is taking?

www.brecorder.com

Egypt, Pakistan achieved economic growth despite Covid-19: Muzammil

ISLAMABAD: Spokes-person Finance Ministry Muzammil Aslam on Monday said that Egypt and Pakistan were among those...
www.brecorder.com
Click to expand...

Where is the direct quote from the Minister? This looks like an out of context mis-quote.
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
1,095
0
867
Country
India
Location
Canada
Does he means to say that Pakistan's economy is BAU again while India's economy is still trying to get back up? That need not automatically make Pakistan's economy better :undecided:
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,158
8
12,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wood said:
Does he means to say that Pakistan's economy is BAU again while India's economy is still trying to get back up? That need not automatically make Pakistan's economy better :undecided:
Click to expand...


mettisglobal.news

Pakistan ranked second on Economist’s normalcy index

January 20, 2022 (MLN): Pakistan has been ranked second in the Economist normalcy index which tracks the global return to pre-pandemic life, showing great resilience against the COVID-19 pandemic. To note, out of 50 countries, the country topped the Economist’s world normalcy index in its...
mettisglobal.news mettisglobal.news

He must be stating or implying the recovery from covid-19 economic crisis, or the normalcy index where Pakistan ranked 2nd in the world.

Economy is still in difficult condition, but big impovement can be seen...of late.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Aneeq Rashid
Amid global crisis, Pakistan economy shows resilience
Replies
2
Views
239
Pak Nationalist
Pak Nationalist
GlobalVillageSpace
Economy on a bumpy yet steady road to recover
Replies
0
Views
54
GlobalVillageSpace
GlobalVillageSpace
N.Siddiqui
Pakistan’s economy on path to ‘robust recovery’: UN report
Replies
5
Views
252
hussain0216
hussain0216
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Asian Development Banks applauds Pakistani Economic Growth Calls it Steady
Replies
0
Views
268
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
ghazi52
Pakistan Economic Growth - Updates
Replies
0
Views
156
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom