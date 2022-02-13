Egypt obtained the rights to transfer technology to manufacture the Chinese DF-15 ballistic missile



​

Egypt obtained the rights to transfer the technology to manufacture the Chinese DF-15 ballistic missile, nicknamed “The Terrifying”, from which Egypt owns more than 150 missiles of various classes, and it was recently developed in Egypt in 2015 at the Abu Zaabal missile factories to the latest CSS-6 Mod 2 version.Several Western sources reported that Egypt obtained the technology to manufacture the latest class of the DF-15 missile, known as DF-15C (CSS-6 Mod 2) after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s visit to Beijing in December 2014.China first revealed the DF-15C developed missile in 2013, and the most important feature of this developed missile is that it has a warhead that has the ability to penetrate the ground to a distance of 25 meters of reinforced concrete, and Chinese media also reported that the DF-15C developed missile has a greater range. From 850 kilometers, the warhead of the missile now includes a terminal guidance system for the radar in order to maneuver to evade ground defenses, and the accuracy of the missile in the probability of error rate became only 25 meters after it was 150-300 meters. Egypt owns all copies of the missile A, B and C, and each version has advantages that are unique to the other versions.- A single-stage solid-fuel ballistic missile.- The missile is 9.1 m long and 1 m in diameter- Weighs about 6200 kg- The warhead can carry from 500 kg to 750 kg - the missile has a range of 600 km.- The missile is guided by an inertial navigation system, and its warhead features a “miniature detection system” for trajectory corrections.- The warhead can be armed with a variety of payloads (conventional high-explosive munitions, cluster munitions, “bunker-busting” munitions.. the DF-15 can carry a nuclear warhead capacity of 50-350kt ).- The estimated accuracy of the DF-15 is 150-200 meters, and the probability of circular error has been improved in the upgraded versions.Also, Egypt developed its own version of the missile with the help of Chinese experts at the end of 2014 and continued until the beginning of 2017. Some reports say that the probability of error has become 25: 50 m, which means that the missile has a terrible hit accuracy in hitting its target with distinction.The DF-15 is a tactical missile designed to strike adversary weapons, combat aircraft hangars, command and control facilities, and other critical infrastructure.The DF-15B missiles for the same purpose in the dense layers of the atmosphere used aerodynamic handlebars on the body. Greater flight speed and detachable warhead make the task of intercepting DF-15 is extremely difficult by any of the existing anti-missile technology. Missile DF-15B is equipped with strapdown inertial fully digital control system with on-board computer. First variants DF-15A had a circular error probable of 150-600m. Further improvement of the system has allowed to reduction in CEP. According to the developers conducted work on equipping missiles DF-15 satellite guidance system and a new inertial control system for ring laser gyroscopes allowed to increase the pointing accuracy of the CWE to 35-50m..The re-entry vehicle matches the American "Pershing" II almost exactly.The DF-15C short-range ballistic missile, equipped with a deep-penetration warhead, would be able to damage or destroy underground command facilitiesThe missiles are launched from a carrier-erected launcher (TEL) produced by Wanshan, allowing the system to move quickly after firing. The estimated system launch time is 15 minutes.The factory was built in 2015 at the Abu Zaabal Missile Factory for the Chinese missile industry, which was developed between 2014 and 2017. The factory now owns the latest technologies for manufacturing ballistic missiles. The factory recently owned a very modern missile test platform that allows testing of large ranges, as it appeared on Google maps.Source: different sources