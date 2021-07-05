Egypt notified that Ethiopia has resumed filling of giant dam

Egypt notified that Ethiopia has resumed filling of giant dam Egypt's irrigation minister said on Monday he had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir behind its giant hydropower dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), for a second year.

CAIRO, July 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's irrigation minister said on Monday he had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir behind its giant hydropower dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), for a second year.Egypt has informed Ethiopia of its categorical rejection of the measure, which it regards as a threat to regional stability, Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aty said in a statement.Ethiopia says the dam on its Blue Nile is crucial to its economic development and providing power to its population.Egypt views the dam as a grave threat to its Nile water supplies, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Sudan, another downstream country, has expressed concern about the safety of the dam and the impact on its own dams and water stations.The volume of the accumulating water would depend on the amount of seasonal rain that fell in Ethiopia, Egyptian Irrigation Ministry spokesman Mohamed Ghanim told a local TV channel."We won't see any effect now on the Nile. We have a month or a month and a half ahead of us," he said.Egypt and Sudan have waged a diplomatic campaign for a legally binding deal over the dam's operation, but talks have repeatedly stalled.The diplomatic push intensified ahead of the first filling of the dam with last summer, and again in recent weeks.......