Egypt negotiates with Ukraine the acquisition of Vilkha-M 300mm rocket launchers

According to information published by the "Tactical Report" website on November 2, 2021, Egypt negotiates with Ukraine for the acquisition of Vilkha-M 300mm Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), a modernized version of the Soviet-made BM-30 Smerch.The Vilkha-M is a new generation of MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) developed by the State Kyiv Design Bureau. Recently, the "State Kyiv Design Bureau "Luch" has conducted firing tests with the Vilkha-M which is a modernized version of the Vilkha MLRS that entered into service with the Ukrainian armed forces in 2018.The Vilkha-M MLRS is designed to destroy armored, lightly armored, and unarmored vehicles, enemy manpower, command posts, communication centers, military-industrial facilities, aboveground facilities for storage and other purposes at long distances.The Vilkha-M is based on a KrAZ-7634 8×8 military truck chassis with 12 launcher tubes of 300mm mounted at the rear. The 300 mm rocket tube arrangement is two separate banks of four with a connecting roof of the remaining four tubes overlying the inner tubes of the banks.The Vilkha-M is able to fire Vilkha missile/rocket with a maximum firing range of 130 km. It can fire 12 missiles/rockets in just 45 seconds and engage the targets with a circular error probability (CEP) of less than 30 m. The missile/rocket is aimed at the target by an inertial and satellite navigation system using aerodynamic control surfaces. Each rocket is powered by a solid motor and can be fitted with different types of warheads.The Vilkha-M is fitted with a new automatic fire control system that can be used in manual or automatic mode enabling to control the azimuth of each launcher tubes.