Egypt Navy, cooperation with Germany’s Lürssen and TKMS

26 July 2021Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met last Thursday (22/7/21) with Peter Lürssen, CEO of German shipbuilder Lürssen, in Cairo.President El-Sisi and Peter Lürssen are said to have discussed possible cooperation between the Egyptian Ministry of Military Production, Lürssen, and German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), on a major project to produce and provide maintenance for naval military vessels in the ports of Suez and Safaga, on the Red Sea coast.Most of the naval military production is currently in the interest of the Egyptian Navy (EN), and concentrated in the Alexandria shipyard, although a new warehouse and production site for Military ships and public facilities have been established at the naval base in Ras Qarqoub, which is located near the Libyan border.The new project includes building the largest dry dock in the Red Sea region, south of the Suez Canal.Egypt signs a joint contract with TKMS AG, Lürssen, and its subsidiary Blohm+Voss, for Overseeing the construction of the dry dock and ensure that the highest quality standards are met.Meanwhile, sources close to the situation confirm that Egypt's top priority is Transfer of Technologies used in the production of Lürssen cruisers and light multi-role frigates. The purchase of Lorsen's corvettes and frigates is part of Egypt's plans to create a blue water navy. The power of this navy would extend to the Bab al-Mandab Strait.The ENF leadership believes that such plans can be achieved by creating a "lightning strike force" with the fleet consisting of multi-role frigates and high-speed corvettes, focusing on maneuverability and speed. Such a fleet would be able to quickly engage and disengage from outside tactical objectives from the exclusive economic zone of Egypt.