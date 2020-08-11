/ Register

Egypt Moves 'Dangerous Materials' from Airports

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by The SC, Aug 11, 2020 at 4:26 AM.

  1. Aug 11, 2020 at 4:26 AM #1
    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    Monday, 10 August, 2020

    [​IMG]
    An aerial view taken on August 7, 2020 shows a partial view of the port of Beirut and the crater caused by the explosion. AFP

    Asharq Al-Awsat

    Egypt's civil aviation ministry said that after Lebanon's massive explosion last week it was moving "dangerous materials" held at airports nationwide to more secure locations.

    The ministry is "taking precautionary measures with regards to dangerous materials, either immediately releasing them or transferring them to safe storage spaces well outside the range of airports and residential areas," it said in a statement Sunday.

    The statement referred to materials held in "cargo bays and storage warehouses in Cairo's airport and all airports nationwide", without specifying which kind of materials would be moved.

    The announcement came after an unsecured stock of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse in Beirut's port exploded last Tuesday, killing at least 158 people and wounding 6,000 others.

    "A committee will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of all procedures applied inside the storage areas... in order to address any risks before they arise," Egypt's civil aviation minister, Mohamed Manar, was quoted as saying.


    https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/2440126/egypt-moves-dangerous-materials-airports
     
  2. Aug 11, 2020 at 4:29 AM #2
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

    So it needed a nuke-like blast to realize "dangerous" goods may explode? :D
     
  3. Aug 11, 2020 at 5:31 AM #3
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    Lol that's Arabs for you.
     
  4. Aug 11, 2020 at 5:35 AM #4
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    Cannot rule out any possibility here as well in Pakistan.

    Our customs, port authorities of both air and sea, should check all the warehouses where such materials can be found to avoid any Beirut type disaster.
     
