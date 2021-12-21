Egypt may be the first foreign customer of the new German strike frigate Meko-A300

During the EDEX-2021 exhibition, the delegation of the German company ThyssenKrupp said that the company will market and present the new frigate to Egypt and that they are confident that they can win and secure a contract to sell this frigate to the Egyptian Navy. They also added a strange statement that the company can secure the integration of Aster-30 missiles on the frigate if requested. Egypt it.The frigate, frankly, is a masterpiece in every sense of the word. It has a very terrible armament. It is a mobile missile arsenal. If Egypt decides to contract it, of course, it will not be soon, perhaps after 5 years, for example, so that the contract for the Meko-A200EN frigates has been completed.The new and striking German frigate Meko-A300 is the latest version of the German Meko family. The frigate comes with a length of 125 meters and a displacement of 5700 tons. It is a multi-role frigate capable of carrying out various tasks assigned to it.The frigate is armed with a 127 mm main gun and 32 cells to carry medium and long-range air defense missiles from American MK-41 cells and can be replaced with European Silver cells. Anti-ship surface missiles or surface-to-surface cruise missiles. It is armed with 2 launchers on both sides of the frigate. Sea Spider is a killer of hostile torpedoes other than carrying torpedo launchers on both sides of the frigate in the aft, and carries 2 air defense systems and 30/40 mm artillery guns of caliber 30/40 mm with 2 air defense systems A short RIM-116, each equipped with 21 missiles, also carries a laser system, an anti-submarine helicopter and 2 speedboats on the sides of the frigate and below the helipad. It can also carry two 11-meter long launchers. It is also armed with 4 12.7 mm machine guns. The frigate can deal with 16 air targets at the same moment.Equipped with fixed-array AESA radars, integrated sonar, towed sonar, communications systems, electronic warfare systems, decoy systems, etc…