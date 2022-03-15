What's new

Egypt likely to get F-15s: CENTCOM chief

“...In the case of Egypt, uhh- I think we have good news, and that we are gonna provide them with F-15s, which was a long, hard slog...”
Such were the words of Gen. McKenzie, the CENTCOM commander, today.
This comes as Egypt likely forgets about Russian Su-35s and orders 30 more Rafales with constant rumors of an F-16 armament package [Check this].

Egypt had requested around 150 F-15 fighters in the 80s, as well as an undisclosed number of F-15Es at the beginning of the 21st century.

It’s unclear how many F-15s Egypt is willing to acquire, at what costs and of what variant - that’s likely to be revealed soon.

Post in thread 'F-15s for Egypt: "It took too long"'
 
If they can fire AIM120Ds than nothing can be better than F15s and F16s for Egyptian airforce. If not , than Egypt could seriously look towards J10Cs and JF17block3s which will give them liberty to fire deep via PL15s. Russian jets wont be an option for most of the countries for the next few years because of serious sanctions.

Does Egyptian Rafales fire meteor ?
 
lol

downgrade with no BVR missile, better go for Rafael...
Which is the reason why I hyperlinked Tactical Report’s Article, so far more Rafales are on the way, with an unprecedented likelihood of Egypt getting AMRAAMs for its F-16s, as well as upgrades.
F-15s will be without BVRs like Rafale.
Rafale has the MICA BVR missile?
If they can fire AIM120Ds than nothing can be better than F15s and F16s for Egyptian airforce. If not , than Egypt could seriously look towards J10Cs and JF17block3s which will give them liberty to fire deep via PL15s. Russian jets wont be an option for most of the countries for the next few years because of serious sanctions.

Does Egyptian Rafales fire meteor ?
Yep, expecting a large J-10 deal if the F-16 isn’t upgraded soon.
No meteors currently, not for any export except India AFAIK. We expect them to be supplied with the 30 new Rafales said to be slightly more advanced than the current EAF Rafale fleet.

Even Egypt's 200+ F-16 fleet does not have BVR missiles.
Sparrows are BVR, they just aren’t independent in their guidance method.
 
Pathetic unorganized AF. dozens of different fighters, no BVR, No awac support, never won an air war in its history.

They need to spend on better leadership and strategic planning
 
Pathetic unorganized AF. dozens of different fighters, no BVR, No awac support, never won an air war in its history.

They need to spend on better leadership and strategic planning
Don't buy all the Israeli propaganda. Egyptian military performed admirably in 1973. If they had better AC at the time, Israel would not exist today. That's why USA wont give EAF anything with good BVR.
 
Which is the reason why I hyperlinked Tactical Report’s Article, so far more Rafales are on the way, with an unprecedented likelihood of Egypt getting AMRAAMs for its F-16s, as well as upgrades.

Rafale has the MICA BVR missile?

Yep, expecting a large J-10 deal if the F-16 isn’t upgraded soon.
No meteors currently, not for any export except India AFAIK. We expect them to be supplied with the 30 new Rafales said to be slightly more advanced than the current EAF Rafale fleet.


Sparrows are BVR, they just aren’t independent in their guidance method.
Ok lets add modern infront of BVR
Sparrow or aim54 phenix or mica arent BVR like aim120 meteor mica er pl12 or pl15
 

