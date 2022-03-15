Egypt likely to get F-15s: CENTCOM chief

Oublious said: lol



downgrade with no BVR missile, better go for Rafael...

Salza said: If they can fire AIM120Ds than nothing can be better than F15s and F16s for Egyptian airforce. If not , than Egypt could seriously look towards J10Cs and JF17block3s which will give them liberty to fire deep via PL15s. Russian jets wont be an option for most of the countries for the next few years because of serious sanctions.



Does Egyptian Rafales fire meteor ?

Even Egypt's 200+ F-16 fleet does not have BVR missiles.

Which is the reason why I hyperlinked Tactical Report’s Article, so far more Rafales are on the way, with an unprecedented likelihood of Egypt getting AMRAAMs for its F-16s, as well as upgrades.Rafale has the MICA BVR missile?Yep, expecting a large J-10 deal if the F-16 isn’t upgraded soon.No meteors currently, not for any export except India AFAIK. We expect them to be supplied with the 30 new Rafales said to be slightly more advanced than the current EAF Rafale fleet.Sparrows are BVR, they just aren’t independent in their guidance method.