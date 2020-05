The official website of the Russian government contracts and tenders "zakupki.gov.ru" made an announcement yesterday related to the contract for heavy air superiority fighters "Su-35 Flanker-E" signed in 2018 between the Egyptian side and the company "Rosoboronexport" (responsible for arms exports) The Russian companies will supply the "JSC Sukhoi Company" with electrical connectors and cables that will enter the manufacture of the Egyptian fighters at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Factory located in the Khabarovsk Krai entity in eastern Russia.It is noteworthy that Egypt contracted between 24 - 30 Su-35 fighters with the Russian side during 2018, and the deal was announced for the first time in March 2019, and it is expected that the first batch of fighters will be delivered during the third or last quarter of 2020 By calculating the delay factor due to the Corona epidemic.