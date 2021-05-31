Egypt is moving towards the manufacture of modern German frigates, believed to be F125, in addition to the Meko 200









Today, Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the owner and chairman of the global GermanCompany operating in the field of shipbuilding, Mr Peter, in the presence of Lieutenant General Ahmed Khaled, Commander of the Navy, Major General Mohamed Ibrahim, and Marine Colonel Mohamed Nagy.The official spokesperson for the Presidential Republic said that the meeting dealt with following up the state’s efforts to localize the maritime industries in all its aspects. Aspects of developing shipbuilding arsenals were reviewed, in addition to qualifying and training national human cadres of young people working in this field, and the development of the infrastructure for the equipment needed for this was also discussed, to enable it to keep pace with the latest global technologies.It is worth noting thatmanufactures one type of frigate, the. Therefore, it is believed that the matter of the second frigate that Egypt was intending to manufacture in addition to 4 Meko 200 (the news was 4 Meco + 2 unknown) has now became clear.The F125 Baden-Wurttemberg class is a combat frigate in Germany that also has 3 frigates + 1 on order.It is a distinctive stealth frigate and you can consider it destroyer, as it has a powerful armament and can work in the seas for two full years, but it is flawed by its weak air defense..The hull of the frigate allows the addition of 64 cells to launch vertical missiles, then it can be officially called a destroyer, as it can be equipped with 64 launch cells for MICA NG missiles, as Egypt did with its sister Meko 200..