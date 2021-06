Egypt is moving towards the manufacture of modern German frigates, believed to be F125, in addition to the Meko 200

Type 125 Baden-Württemberg class Frigate ​

Thyssen-Krupp Marine Systems & Lürssen Shipbuilding7200 tons (full load)149,52 meters (490 feet 7 inches)18,8 meters (61 ft 8 in)5 meters (16 ft 5 in)20 knots (37 km/h) on diesels only / 26 knots (48 km/h), max.4000 NM (7400 km)120 standard crew + 70 embarked(Combined Diesel-Electric and Gas)General Electric LM2500 Gas Turbine (20MW)Electric Motors (4,7 MW each)MTU 20V 4000 M53B Diesel Generators (2,9 MW each)Gearboxes (one for each shaft and one to crossconnect the gas turbine to them)controllable pitch propellersbow thruster (1 MW)31600 kW (42964 hp) total powerwith guided VULCANO ammunition Mk-141 missile launcher for RGM-84 Harpoon SSM (interim solution)(planned) Mk-49 missile launching system for RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) flight deck & hangar forNH90 naval helicoptersCassidian/Hensoldt TRS-4D Active electronically scanned array (AESA) radarRaytheon/Anschütz Navigational RadarHensoldt MSSR 2000I & LTR 400 IFF system Mode 5/SRheinmetall Defence MSP 600-125 electro-optical trackerDiehl Defence SIMONE (360° Ship Infrared Monitoring Observation and Navigation Equipment)GEDIS RESM/CESM KORA-18 electronically intelligenceLink 11, Link 16 and Link 22 tactical datalinkAtlas Elektronik Cerberus Mod.2 MTDS (mobile diver detection sonar)TKWA/MASS Multi Ammunition Softkill SystemGeneral characteristics:Major design goals are reduced radar, infrared and acoustic signatures (stealth technology), something that was introduced to the German Navy with the Brandenburg-class frigate and was further developed with the Sachsen-class frigate and Braunschweig-class corvette.Other important requirements are long maintenance periods: It should be possible to deploy Baden-Württemberg-class frigates for up to two years away from homeports with an average sea operation time of more than 5,000 hours per year (that's nearly 60%) which includes operation under tropical conditions. For this reason, a combined diesel-electric and gas arrangement has been chosen for the machinery. This allows the substitution of large and powerful diesel engines for propulsion and sets of smaller diesel generators for electric power generation with a pool of med-sized diesel generators, reducing the number of different engines.To enhance survivability of the frigates, important systems are laid out in the two island principle, i.e. present at least twice at different places within the ship. This is also visible in the superstructures, which are split in two larger pyramidal deckhouses. The aerials of the Cassidian TRS-4D Active electronically scanned array radar will be distributed over the two pyramids. This will ensure that the ship remains operational in case of severe damage, such as accidents or enemy action. It will also allow the frigates to keep station if needed when something breaks down and no replacement is available.