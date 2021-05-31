What's new

Egypt is moving towards the manufacture of modern German frigates, believed to be F125, in addition to the Meko 200

ELITE MEMBER
مصر تتجه لصناعة فرقاطات ألمانية حديثة يُعتقد أنها من طراز F125 بالإضافة إلى فرقاطات الميكو



Today, Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the owner and chairman of the global German Lürssen Company operating in the field of shipbuilding, Mr Peter Lürssen, in the presence of Lieutenant General Ahmed Khaled, Commander of the Navy, Major General Mohamed Ibrahim, and Marine Colonel Mohamed Nagy.

The official spokesperson for the Presidential Republic said that the meeting dealt with following up the state’s efforts to localize the maritime industries in all its aspects. Aspects of developing shipbuilding arsenals were reviewed, in addition to qualifying and training national human cadres of young people working in this field, and the development of the infrastructure for the equipment needed for this was also discussed, to enable it to keep pace with the latest global technologies.

It is worth noting that Lürssen manufactures one type of frigate, the F125. Therefore, it is believed that the matter of the second frigate that Egypt was intending to manufacture in addition to 4 Meko 200 (the news was 4 Meco + 2 unknown) has now became clear.

The F125 Baden-Wurttemberg class is a combat frigate in Germany that also has 3 frigates + 1 on order.

It is a distinctive stealth frigate and you can consider it destroyer, as it has a powerful armament and can work in the seas for two full years, but it is flawed by its weak air defense..

The hull of the frigate allows the addition of 64 cells to launch vertical missiles, then it can be officially called a destroyer, as it can be equipped with 64 launch cells for MICA NG missiles, as Egypt did with its sister Meko 200..


ELITE MEMBER
Type 125 Baden-Württemberg class Frigate

Builder: Thyssen-Krupp Marine Systems & Lürssen Shipbuilding

Displacement: 7200 tons (full load)
Length: 149,52 meters (490 feet 7 inches)
Beam: 18,8 meters (61 ft 8 in)
Draft: 5 meters (16 ft 5 in)
Speed: 20 knots (37 km/h) on diesels only / 26 knots (48 km/h), max.
Range: 4000 NM (7400 km)
Complement: 120 standard crew + 70 embarked

Propulsion:

CODLAG (Combined Diesel-Electric and Gas)
1 x General Electric LM2500 Gas Turbine (20MW)
2 x Electric Motors (4,7 MW each)
4 x MTU 20V 4000 M53B Diesel Generators (2,9 MW each)
3 x Gearboxes (one for each shaft and one to crossconnect the gas turbine to them)
2 shafts, 2 controllable pitch propellers
1 x bow thruster (1 MW)
31600 kW (42964 hp) total power

Armament:

1 x OtoMelara/Leonardo 127/64LW (5"/ 127mm / 64-caliber) gun
with guided VULCANO ammunition

2 x Mk-141 missile launcher for 8 x RGM-84 Harpoon SSM (interim solution)
8 x RBS-15 SSM missiles (planned)

2 x MLG27 27mm machine gun systems
5 x OtoMelara/Leonardo Hitrole-NT 12,7mm remote controlled autocannons

2 x Mk-49 missile launching system for RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM)

Aviation:
flight deck & hangar for 2 x NH90 naval helicopters

Systems:
1 x Cassidian/Hensoldt TRS-4D Active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar
Raytheon/Anschütz Navigational Radar
Hensoldt MSSR 2000I & LTR 400 IFF system Mode 5/S
Rheinmetall Defence MSP 600-125 electro-optical tracker
Diehl Defence SIMONE (360° Ship Infrared Monitoring Observation and Navigation Equipment)
GEDIS RESM/CESM KORA-18 electronically intelligence
Link 11, Link 16 and Link 22 tactical datalink
Atlas Elektronik Cerberus Mod.2 MTDS (mobile diver detection sonar)
TKWA/MASS Multi Ammunition Softkill System


General characteristics:

Major design goals are reduced radar, infrared and acoustic signatures (stealth technology), something that was introduced to the German Navy with the Brandenburg-class frigate and was further developed with the Sachsen-class frigate and Braunschweig-class corvette.

Other important requirements are long maintenance periods: It should be possible to deploy Baden-Württemberg-class frigates for up to two years away from homeports with an average sea operation time of more than 5,000 hours per year (that's nearly 60%) which includes operation under tropical conditions. For this reason, a combined diesel-electric and gas arrangement has been chosen for the machinery. This allows the substitution of large and powerful diesel engines for propulsion and sets of smaller diesel generators for electric power generation with a pool of med-sized diesel generators, reducing the number of different engines.

To enhance survivability of the frigates, important systems are laid out in the two island principle, i.e. present at least twice at different places within the ship. This is also visible in the superstructures, which are split in two larger pyramidal deckhouses. The aerials of the Cassidian TRS-4D Active electronically scanned array radar will be distributed over the two pyramids. This will ensure that the ship remains operational in case of severe damage, such as accidents or enemy action. It will also allow the frigates to keep station if needed when something breaks down and no replacement is available.

type-125 baden wurttemberg class frigate german navy deutsche marine f-222 thyssen krupp marine systems lürssen 04


type-125 baden wurttemberg class frigate german navy deutsche marine f-223 nordrhein westfalen thyssen krupp marine systems lürssen
 
Old School

Old School

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2010
2,584
1
3,297
It is a very good move that Egyptians are now paying attention to their naval assets. They also need to invest in submarine assets.
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
6,078
-1
6,344
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
waste money and easy target for Turkish UCAVs

Germany , France , İsrael , Greece , Egypt are still dreaming to push Turkey from its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean
German and French technologies can not match with the Turkish Armed Forces in the Eastern Mediterranean
 
